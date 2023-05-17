Rotary Cutting Basics, Safety, & Maintenance

In the world of crafting and sewing, rotary cutting has become an indispensable technique for precise fabric cutting. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced enthusiast, mastering rotary cutting basics, prioritizing safety, and implementing proper maintenance practices are paramount for achieving flawless results and ensuring the longevity of your tools. This article serves as a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the fundamentals, equip you with essential safety tips, and provide insights on maintaining your rotary cutting tools for optimal performance.

Get the Low-Down from Ellie Brown In this oh-sew helpful video, Ellie Brown shares rotary cutting basics and tips, including equipment choices, basic technique, and how to safely change / dispose of used blades. Check it out now or read the step-by-step instructions to learn more! Step-by-Step Instructions 1 After being cut or torn at the store and then washed and ironed at home, fabric is almost never straight and ready for rotary cutting. It is imperative that you start with a straight edge across the width of the fabric. Bringing selvages together, allow fabric to drop in front of you. Keeping selvages even, scoot fabric along with your fingers until it falls perfectly straight. The raw edges where fabric is torn will probably not match up. 2 Lay fabric on cutting mat with folded edge toward you and raw edge to be straightened facing right (left-handers facing left). Place 6″ x 24″ rotary-cutting rule on fabric, aligning one of the crosswise measuring lines along the fold. Pressing down firmly on the ruler with your left (right) hand, cut upward, or away from yourself, along the rule edge. Some people prefer cutting part way, stopping the cutting motion but not lifting the cutter, moving the left (right) hand up, then finishing the cut. 3 Turn cutting board around so that newly straightened edge is facing left (right). To cut strips, find line on rule to match width of strip desired. Place this line exactly on cut edge of fabric and cut strip.

Rotary Cutting Frequently Used Shapes

✓ Perfect Squares: Align 1 or more strips of the same width and trim ends to get an even starting point. Make cuts the same width as strips were cut. ✓ Half-Square & Quarter-Square Triangles: A square cut once diagonally makes 2 half-square triangles: a square cut twice diagonally makes 4 quarter-square triangles.

Rotary Cutting Strip-Pieced Patchwork

Strip-piecing refers to rotary cut strips of specified widths being sewn together on long edges to make strip-pieced units.

✓ When creating strip-pieced patchwork, it is wise to press seam allowances in opposite directions so that long units can be layered for cutting quickly and will later be easy to sew. In the photo, seam allowances were pressed toward the light floral fabric on both strips. ✓ Strip-pieced units are cut apart, segments positioned to make patchwork, and sewn together.

Understanding rotary cutting basics, prioritizing safety measures, and maintaining your tools are key factors in elevating your crafting and sewing experience. By following the guidelines outlined in this article, you can confidently tackle fabric cutting projects with precision and efficiency. Remember to always handle your rotary cutter with care, keep the blade sharp, and store it in a safe place. Now get ready to let your creativity soar with the trusty companion of rotary cutting!