Sampler Quilts are Like a Box of Chocolates

Believe it or not, sampler quilts and sampler boxes of chocolates aren’t so different. When it comes to a sampler box of chocolates, it’s always hard to choose! Have you ever been to a family gathering with a huge box of chocolates set out, selected one, and found a little hole poked in the back where someone checked to see what filling was in it? That’s the worst!

Fortunately, when you’re a quilter, sampler quilts mean you don’t have to choose just one block. You get to try them ALL! Sampler quilts are a favorite with quilters of all skill levels. They hold our interest, help us try out new techniques, and practice our skills. They also work well with scraps on hand or fat-quarter or other precut bundles we may have purchased without a plan.

And, of course, we’ll always take a chance to happily wander our local quilt shop to hand-pick fabrics for a new project! Let’s explore a few of our favorite sampler quilts.

Hometown Christmas by Cassie Harms

Designer Cassie Harms used blues, aquas, pinks, greens and reds in her delightful sampler row quilt, Hometown Christmas.

Hometown Christmas by Cassie Harms, 37 ½” x 48 ½”, a sampler wall or baby quilt pattern download.

Each block in the quilt evokes something from her home town. This delightful quilt would add a touch of holiday cheer to your home as a wall hanging or keepsake baby quilt.

Ruby Jubilee by Denise McKenna

Ruby Jubilee is a challenging bed quilt pattern designed by Denise McKenna. In fact, it was recently completed as a mystery quilt series to celebrate 40 years of Quiltmaker magazine! This design features blocks from Bonnie Hunter’s popular Quiltmaker column, Addicted to Scraps.

Ruby Jubilee by Denise McKenna, 88” x 102”, a sampler bed quilt pattern download.

Shown in scrappy red fabrics, it would work equally well with any favorite color fabrics. What a fantastic way to use up scraps in the favorite color of an intended recipient!

Favorite Things by Kari Mathews

The more fabric, the better in this beautiful Favorite Things beginner sampler quilt designed by Kari Mathews! Follow along with part 1 of 6 beginning in Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts December 2022/January 2023. It’s the perfect design to teach a beginner to quilt, or to keep seasoned quilters engaged for a whole year!

Favorite Things beginner sampler lap quilt designed by Kari Mathews, 56” x 64”. Part 1 of 6 is featured in Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, December 2022/January 2023.

Look for lessons, tips, and tricks throughout 2023, beginning with top tools to get started in quilting, extensive tips for choosing and preparing fabric, and a coloring chart to make the design your own. In each issue, you’ll also follow along with two brand new quilters, Hannah Russek and Megan Reece. See what fabrics they choose and watch their blocks come together as they generously share their thoughts and experiences while learning to quilt.

Flock Together by Daphne Greig

For Daphne Grieg’s bird-themed sampler wall quilt, Flock Together, she gathered six traditional blocks: Four-Patch Fox & Geese, Duck & Ducklings, Fox & Geese, Goose Chase, Nest & Fledgling, and Wild Duck.

Flock Together sampler wall quilt designed by Daphne Greig, 37” x 54”. Each quilt traditional block is named for a bird theme.

Her sweet appliqué block at the top completes the theme. What a perfect project to try just a handful of blocks for a pretty wall hanging that shows ‘a quilter lives here!’

Dolly’s Sampler by Abigail Dolinger

Small sampler doll quilts have traditionally been used to teach quilting and embroidery basics. Abigail Dolinger’s new Dolly’s Sampler design is perfect for just that.

Dolly’s Sampler doll quilt pattern designed by Abigail Dolinger, 20” x 24”.

Small enough to be made with a collection of charm squares but elaborate enough to practice skills, this quilt will be a treasure for new and experienced quilters alike. Wouldn’t it be fun to let a little one in your life participate in choosing fabrics, and maybe even give a go at some sewing machine piecing?

Little Bitty Love by Paula Stoddard

The staff of Quiltmaker decided to make a row quilt using small block designs affectionately named Bitty Blocks (former monthly 3”-4” block designs enthusiastically enjoyed by readers). They joined all the blocks together into this pattern for your very own Little Bitty Love quilt.

Little Bitty Love sampler row quilt pattern designed by Paula Stoddard, 54” x 66”.

This is the perfect project to use up a collection of tiny scraps!

Which of these quilt sampler patterns most appeal to your quilting tastes? Remember, unlike a sampler box of chocolates, you don’t have to choose just one!

Looking for more inspiration? Check out these fabulous sampler quilts: