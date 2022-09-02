Savvy Scrapper: Stash Diving and Our Top 4 Crumb Quilting Blocks

As any savvy scrapper knows, one of the easiest and most creative ways to stretch crafting dollars is by using what you already have… such as bits and pieces of leftover fabric. Have you tried crumb quilting? It is quickly becoming one of our favorite quilting ways to stretch our stash while making unique patchwork. Here are our top four crumb quilting blocks as a bit of inspiration to help you dive into your scrappy stash.

I’ve been sewing a lot lately with 2 1/2″ strips—some from precut packs and others I’ve cut myself for specific projects. I have a pretty good ‘collection’ of leftovers and scraps now so I went searching for pattern ideas of how to use them up.

“Cozy Cabins” by Lynn Lister caught my eye. Lynn calls the block White House Steps—I also know it as Square-in-a-Square—but whatever you call it, it’s a great block to use up leftover strips. Lynn’s pattern calls for narrower strips than I had but I decided not to trim down my 2 1/2″ strips and to use them as is—after all, I didn’t want to create more scraps as I try to bust my scrap stash!! So, I guess you can say I was ‘inspired by’ Lynn’s pattern. After reading it through, though—and also reading the article “Scrap Management” by Nancy Smith and Lynda Milligan that follows the pattern in the eBook I was using—I am totally ready to make my next quilt using Lynn’s flawless measurements and guidance.

Check out the free eBook, McCall’s Quilting & McCall’s Quick Quilts: Favorite Scrap Quilt Patterns for this pattern and article plus loads more fun information.

—Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

I selected the Mill Wheel block because it had large patches and wasn’t too fussy, and I like the look of blocks with curves. I grabbed a handful from my scrap bin and sorted them first by cool (blues/greens/purples) or warm (yellows/reds/violets) hues and then by light or dark.

I decided that background units would get light corners in the opposite color temperature and vice versa. Once I had a plan, I found I enjoyed randomly sewing the scraps together and remembering some of the fun projects I had made with the fabrics; it felt good to put the scraps to use. I selected a larger scrap for matching curved corners in each unit—I hoped that would make the design come together since there was already a lot going on.

My finished Mill Wheel crumb quilt block—I love it! I learned that crumb quilt blocks take more time than I thought, but the results are also super fun and unexpected! I’ll be playing with this technique more.

—Valerie Uland, Editor Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting

I just can’t bear to thrown away fabric–and that leaves me with a ton of scraps! My 2022 mission has been to reduce that hoard and to zero in on my crumbs. I sort my batik scraps into bins of warm colors (yellows, oranges, reds, and pinks) and cool colors (greens, blues, and purples). It was a good time to dive into that cool-colored batik bin.

For block ideas, I found the Garden Path Block in our 150+ free quilt block patterns. I think large patches work especially well with crumbs. I sorted out the smallest patches and started sewing bits and pieces together until I had a piece that was about 17” x 17”. I used this as the dark print in the block. (Okay, I was on a roll and pieced enough crumbs for two blocks—and I could have kept going because I wasn’t even making a dent in that bin.)

I was able to cut all the patches I needed with little waste. Some pieces that were left over just became the beginning of my next crumb block.

The neatest thing about crumb piecing? If you make a cutting mistake, or the patch isn’t quite big enough, you just join more crumbs.

—Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor

I had some fabric leftover from making The Quilter’s Coat in the September/October issue of McCall’s Quilting that was sitting right on top of my scrap pile so that’s what I used for my foray into crumb quilting. I picked a block to sew with nice, big patches that would show off my ‘new’ fabric—the Whirling Geese block from our free collection of (over 150!) quilt blocks.

The block instructions call for rectangles with stitch-and-flip squares, but I’m not about to toss chunks of my fabric that I specially sewed together! So I decided to make the block with the no-waste Fast Flying Geese method instead (Have I told you how much I love this technique? I feel like I’ve mentioned it). Instead of (4) 3½” x 6½” rectangles and (8) 3½” squares for the Flying Geese, I made (1) 7¼” square and (4) 3 7/8” squares, sewing small strips together until I achieved the needed size for my patches, then made the Fast Flying Geese. Then I joined those crumb-y Flying Geese to a hot pink center square (this block is a fun way to practice your partial seams) and was pleasantly surprised by my result! I love the cool striped background effect that my pieced patches provided.

I’m excited to use up more of my scraps to explore this technique further!

—Gigi Levsen, Editor McCalls Quilting

We want to know…what is your favorite crumb quilting block?