Scrap Happy: Another Scrap Quilt!

I’ve often said that scrap quilts are among my favorites. And one of my favorite techniques for making scrap quilts is to string piece. String piecing uses lots of scraps.

Then add to that­­—I really, really like to experiment with new techniques. We’ve had an ongoing conversation among the members of the quilting team about quilting and sergers. I’ve had my serger since 2003 and I bet it doesn’t have more than 30-40 hours of use. That’s a real shame in my opinion. But when I quit making garments and started focusing on quilts, my serger mostly stayed on the shelf. I’ve made four quilt-as-you-go quilts where I serged together rows of backing, batting, and quilt top. But those never felt like anything special.

Then at the beginning of our stay-at-home time last year, my friend Sara Gallegos (you know her from Love of Quilting TV, created a series called Serger Saturday. I listened, but to be frank, I was in the middle of something, so I didn’t try any of Sara’s techniques at the time.

This past weekend, I was working on my next scrappy string-pieced quilt and I thought…SERGER.

And it worked like a charm!

Ready to Start

I had already sorted my green, blue, and purple batiks and tossed them in heaps on the sewing room floor. I cut them in assorted strips of various widths and sewed together those strips.

Then I started on my white strips. That’s when the lightbulb went off. I was looking at my thread and I have all of this serger thread and it’s been sitting around long enough the tops of the cones are actually dusty. I figured I had two choices. I could either vacuum all the dust off the cones or I could serge the next several quilts and use up all the serger thread. (Or at least all of the light-colored thread where I can see the dust collecting.) I finished putting the white strips together with the serger.

Here are most of my half-square triangles cut and ready to serge together.

Half-square Triangles

And here are the first few on my design wall.

On the Design Wall

Now, here is the part that I find HIGHLY AMUSING.

Here are the ends of the strips left when I cut the half-square triangles. Oops—that’s quite a pile.

Leftovers

And here is the tub of batiks. Is it any emptier than when I started? How can it still be that full? I think I need to make at least one more scrap quilt with batiks in order to get that tub to easily slide into the shelf where it belongs. That made me start looking for ways to use up more of my scraps.

Still Full

It might be time for me to revisit Painting the Attic Blue, a quilt I made and blogged about a few years ago. I could change up the colors and it would be a whole new look. (Boy, has my longarm quilting improved since then.)

And here are a few more possibilities; Quilty’s Scrappy Quilts, Fons and Porter’s Scrap Quilts, or the January/February issue of Quiltmaker.

If you are like me and have an overabundance of scraps, check those out. You may find something that inspires you!

And now, I best get back to the other things on my desk.

Until next time…happy quilting,

Lori