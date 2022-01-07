Scrap Quilts Galore, and More!

Do you save all of your fabric scraps, planning to use them later, at some point, definitely really soon, for sure? Or is it just me? I save almost every piece of fabric with the idea that it will be useful at some point; every single one will be the perfect patch for a future project that will really tie the whole quilt together.

Let’s make a plan to finally use all (or some, let’s be realistic) of those scraps! I’ve been thinking of how I might like to start making a dent in my fabric stash and scrap piles and I’d like to share some scrap quilt ideas, just in case you were thinking the same. Here are some of my favorites so far.

Wanderlust by Bonnie Hunter

When planning a scrap quilt, it’s always a good idea to check out what Bonnie Hunter has to offer. As the unofficial queen of scrap quilting (or is it official yet?) she has a lot of experience and insight about interesting, fun ways to use scraps in quilts. Wanderlust calls for lots of scraps every color, and Bonnie organizes them just enough to make a bright, beautiful, and very impressive design.

I love this cute row quilt made with little bitty blocks. It’s a fun way to try out a lot of different techniques, make lots of different blocks, and use up those tiny scraps all at once. This one uses scraps for the background too, but in a limited color palette. Maybe you could branch out and do different color backgrounds for each row; that would give it a really fun, new look!

Tossed Squares by Debra Finan

If you want to make a really cool scrap quilt, really fast, this might be one of the best patterns for you! It’s perfect for squares of favorite prints. I love an ombre effect on quilts, so I might arrange my squares from light to dark, or have it fade from one color to another over the surface of the quilt. It’s a design that looks complex but is so easy to sew!

Scrap Vortex by Abigail Dolinger

I like Scrap Vortex by Abigail Dolinger because it contains lots of colorful scraps, but the colorful chaos is tamed and contained by the series of gray borders (arranged to make an ombre effect!) and the black dot cornerstones. There’s no sorting scraps by color, just use whatever you’ve got on hand. The borders and cornerstone squares will make everything look amazing.

Selkie by Shelley Cavanna

This is a great pattern for anyone who wants to make a scrap quilt but also wants a modern, clean look for their project. Shelley used a single fabric collection for her design, but there’s no reason you can’t replace those prints with scraps. Just use scraps for the angled lines and the background fabric keeps everything looking sharp and tidy.

8 scrappy modern patterns for one low price!

Speaking of scrappy modern quilt patterns, did you know you can get a curated bundle of eight for one very low price? There are some really pretty, fun-to-sew patterns included; you’ll have to check them out for yourself! Download all eight patterns now, then plan your projects at your leisure.

Did you ever consider that just about any quilt pattern can be scrappy? It’s true! Next time you see a quilt with a two-color or limited palette, try to imagine it made with an extended color scheme and entirely comprised of scraps. So many possibilities!

If you want more scrappy ideas and tips, check out our Best of Scrap Quilt Lookbook, our Stash Management 101 Special Bundle, and some useful tips for organizing and storing scraps. We’ve got a little something for everyone, no matter where one is in their scrap quilt journey. Enjoy, and best wishes for a very scrappy new year, from us to you!