Scrap Quilts with Bonnie Hunter Online Workshop

World famous quilter, Bonnie Hunter’s Scrap Quilts workshop is starting March 12th, so don’t miss this chance to learn about scrap quilts from the best! The workshop will also include, Bonnie’s Quiltmaker magazine Addicted to Scraps articles in one great ebook!

Put your scraps to better use by learning how to not only save them but use them to their full potential. This Bonnie Hunter course focuses on block construction, with the final quilt being up to the imagination of the maker. Courses were inspired by Bonnie’s favorite blocks found in her Addicted to Scraps column with Quiltmaker magazine. Bonnie will show how to create the following blocks:

Moth in the Window Block

In the first block lesson, Bonnie will share how to work with recycled fabric, rotary cutting, matching lines on your ruler, measuring seam allowance and construct the Moth in the Window block.

Wild and Goosey Block

In the next block lesson, Bonnie will show how to define neutrals, discuss the two Vs of scrap quilting, demonstrate the basics of small paper piecing and construct the Wild and Goosey block.

Mai Tais in Paradise Block

In the third block lesson, Bonnie discusses the Scrap User’s System, using rulers to make quarter square triangles, making partial seams and creating the Mai Tais in Paradise block.

Twirl Around Block

In the fourth block lesson, Bonnie will show how to create bonus triangles by saving them in a usable size, how to use the Easy Angle ruler for accurate triangles, webbing the Twirl Around block together for easy assembly.

Pinwheel Fancy Block

In the fifth block lesson, Bonnie shows cutting triangles in multiple sizes, stitching units into a pieced triangle, Stitching and pressing with the utmost accuracy, pinning for points that match and creating the Pinwheel Fancy block.

Idaho Square Dance Block

In the final block lesson, Bonnie shares how to use leaders and enders efficiently, how to determine which way to press a block, Joining the units into a block with “webbing” and constructing the Idaho Square Dance block.

This video really sums up the workshop and explains everything that Bonnie will teach in the workshop.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:

Bonnie Hunter:

Are you feeling overwhelmed with the scraps that you love, but don’t know what to do with? Have you ever wanted to make a quilt from recycled fabrics? I’m Bonnie Hunter, and I’m going to give you some of my own hints and tips and tricks to help you turn those recycled fabrics into beautiful quilts. I’m going to explain to you a little bit about what I call the scrap user system. The system is so simple, you’ll wonder why you waited so long to put it into use. And I’m excited to see what you will do with quarter square triangles, half square triangles, joined into complex units, and also trying your hand at partial seaming. These techniques combine together to make some really fun scrap quilts. I look forward to seeing your quilts, and getting to know you better. And I can’t wait to share hints, helps, techniques, and other things with you.

The Scrap Quilts with Bonnie Hunter workshop runs 3/12 to 4/9. Registration ends 3/26. Register early and receive $30 off with code: SCRAPS30 – Expires 3/12.