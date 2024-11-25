Season of Gratitude: What We Are Thankful For

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

It is the season of gratitude and as Thanksgiving approaches, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the many reasons to be thankful. Gratitude isn’t just about listing blessings; it’s about recognizing the beauty and goodness in our lives, big and small. This year, we’re pausing to appreciate the warmth of family, the joy of creativity, and the threads of connection that bring us together. At Quilting Daily, we’re especially grateful for you—our vibrant community of makers who inspire us with your artistry and passion. Join us as we share what our team is most thankful for this year and celebrate the moments and memories that make life truly stitch-worthy.

“During this time of giving thanks and being grateful, I am thankful for good friends who always have my back and cheer me on, my wonderful family who supports and lifts me up, and my loving husband who loves me unconditionally and makes me laugh. Wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving with those who matter most to you!” – Denise McKenna, Editorial Director

Denise and her family.

“As a quilter, I’m grateful for the little things that make this craft so therapeutic. The soft feel of cotton fabric and the hum of my sewing machine bring me joy. I’m also thankful for how quilting connects us—whether through social media, sharing construction advice and tips with fellow quilters, or gifting a handmade creation. It’s all good!” – Eileen Fowler, Editor – Quiltmaker

Sewing brings joy.

“I’m thankful for all the wonderful people I get to work with, from our cool, creative contributors, to my fellow quilting editors, to everyone who gets things done behind the scenes here at Golden Peak Media. I get so inspired by the amazing quilts and new techniques I’m exposed to, and every week my to-make quilt list gets longer because of all the great patterns and ideas I am lucky enough to work on and share with you. Our team may be small but the kindness and willingness to help out if needed is huge, as are the depth of knowledge and creativity.” – Gigi Levsen, Editor – McCalls Quilting

Gigi’s stacks of quilts to be patterned for future issues and blessings!

“This year, I am deeply thankful for my health and my loving, supportive family and friends. During this season of gratitude, I am thankful for my two daughters, who are thriving, growing, and learning as they navigate young adulthood. My sewing practice continues to be a source of joy, creativity, and relaxation, and it connects me with an incredible community of like-minded creators who inspire and uplift me every day.” – Sadie Metter, Content Manager

Sadie’s family & her sewing space.

As we celebrate the season of gratitude, it’s clear that quilting is about more than stitches and seams—it’s about the connections we weave, the joy we create, and the memories we cherish along the way. From our team to yours, we’re thankful for the opportunity to be part of your creative journey. Here’s to a holiday season filled with love, inspiration, and plenty of quilting projects to keep our hearts and hands warm.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Quilting Daily!

