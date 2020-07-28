Seasonal Mini Quilts

In the May/June ’20 issue of McCall’s Quilting magazine, I laid out my plans for my I Love This Quilt project:

I constantly see new fabrics and new quilt projects that I want to buy and make. So much so that I am overwhelmed just trying to manage all of my projects and supplies. Recently I have been on a mini quilt bender. I realized that if I made smaller projects, I could make more projects!

Mini Accent, a pattern from McCall’s Quilting January/February 2015, was calling my name. Designed by Valerie Uland, it’s a sweet tabletop quilt measuring 18” x 18” when finished. While the original pattern was made mostly with tonal fabrics, giving the quilt a more modern look, I have decided to make four seasonal variations of this fun little quilt. My first mini quilt will be a summer version featuring fabric from Riley Blake Designs, Wildflower Boutique. Designed by Heather Peterson, this line of fabrics is a fabulous collection of bright, fanciful floral prints that are sure to dazzle in the summer sunshine.

Original Mini Accent Quilt

Wildflower Boutique by Heather Peterson for Riley Blake Designs

I haven’t made as much progress on these minis as I’d hope, but I’m off to a good start! I started off by choosing 4 different themes: summer, fall, Halloween, and Christmas. I am an impatient quilter so of course I thought that cutting all 4 minis simultaneously would be the most efficient idea. It turns out that it was the most efficient in terms of how much cutting I had to do but it still took me a few hours to cut because I kept losing track of which fabric was going where. I also decided that I wanted to sew all 4 at the same time rather than one at a time so I had to come up with a system for keeping my patches sorted.

Organizing patches before sewing

Much to my surprise, I discovered that, at this point, I had completed the most difficult part of my project! I started assembly line sewing the log cabins and though it took a while, it was super easy and fun.

Summer featuring Wildflower Boutique by Riley Blake Designs

Featuring various fabrics designed by Sandy Gervais

Halloween featuring Spellcaster’s Garden by Meg Hawkey for Maywood Studio

Christmas featuring fabrics from my stash

This is as much as I have completed so far. I’m starting to question my solid-looking border fabric choices. I’m not sure yet, but I think I like the print borders better. I will finish piecing the centers before I make my final decision on the border fabrics. These are so fun that I’m already thinking a making a few more!

Summer

Halloween

Fall and Christmas

If you’d like to join in on my mini-madness, you can download the Mini Accent quilt pattern for free and start making your own collection of mini toppers.

Happy quilting,

Anissa