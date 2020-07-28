Seasonal Mini Quilts

In the May/June ’20 issue of McCall’s Quilting magazine, I laid out my plans for my I Love This Quilt project:
I constantly see new fabrics and new quilt projects that I want to buy and make. So much so that I am overwhelmed just trying to manage all of my projects and supplies. Recently I have been on a mini quilt bender. I realized that if I made smaller projects, I could make more projects!
Mini Accent, a pattern from McCall’s Quilting January/February 2015, was calling my name. Designed by Valerie Uland, it’s a sweet tabletop quilt measuring 18” x 18” when finished. While the original pattern was made mostly with tonal fabrics, giving the quilt a more modern look, I have decided to make four seasonal variations of this fun little quilt. My first mini quilt will be a summer version featuring fabric from Riley Blake Designs, Wildflower Boutique. Designed by Heather Peterson, this line of fabrics is a fabulous collection of bright, fanciful floral prints that are sure to dazzle in the summer sunshine.
I haven’t made as much progress on these minis as I’d hope, but I’m off to a good start! I started off by choosing 4 different themes: summer, fall, Halloween, and Christmas. I am an impatient quilter so of course I thought that cutting all 4 minis simultaneously would be the most efficient idea. It turns out that it was the most efficient in terms of how much cutting I had to do but it still took me a few hours to cut because I kept losing track of which fabric was going where. I also decided that I wanted to sew all 4 at the same time rather than one at a time so I had to come up with a system for keeping my patches sorted.
Much to my surprise, I discovered that, at this point, I had completed the most difficult part of my project! I started assembly line sewing the log cabins and though it took a while, it was super easy and fun.
This is as much as I have completed so far. I’m starting to question my solid-looking border fabric choices. I’m not sure yet, but I think I like the print borders better. I will finish piecing the centers before I make my final decision on the border fabrics. These are so fun that I’m already thinking a making a few more!
If you’d like to join in on my mini-madness, you can download the Mini Accent quilt pattern for free and start making your own collection of mini toppers.
Happy quilting,
Anissa