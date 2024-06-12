Secret Meadow, Part 1: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4405

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

On part two of the 25th anniversary quilt, Secret Meadow, Angela presents a faux LeMoyne Star quilt block that comes together with surprising ease. Create a floating, medallion-style quilt with lots of open space for quilting, but also introduce some fun patchwork with the cross blocks. Join a 25-year tradition with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.

✓ Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web sheets from the Warm Company ✓ Freezer paper ✓ Paper scissor ✓ Starch ✓ Bristle brush ✓ Awl or metal stiletto ✓ Water soluble water glue by Jililly Studios ✓ Narrow edge foot ✓ 80 weight thread ✓ Poke-A-Dot sticky thimbles by Jililly Studios

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Secret Meadow is a two-part mystery quilt pattern. You’ll find part 1 of the pattern in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and part 2 of the pattern in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting. Or find the complete pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!

