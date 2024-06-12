Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Secret Meadow, Part 1: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4405

Vanessa Lyman
On part two of the 25th anniversary quilt, Secret Meadow, Angela presents a faux LeMoyne Star quilt block that comes together with surprising ease. Create a floating, medallion-style quilt with lots of open space for quilting, but also introduce some fun patchwork with the cross blocks. Join a 25-year tradition with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.  

Tools Used in This Episode

Steam-a-Seam 2 fusible web sheets from the Warm Company 

Freezer paper 

Paper scissor 

Starch

Bristle brush 

Awl or metal stiletto 

Water soluble water glue by Jililly Studios 

Narrow edge foot 

80 weight thread 

Poke-A-Dot sticky thimbles by Jililly Studios

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Secret Meadow is a two-part mystery quilt pattern. You’ll find part 1 of the pattern in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and part 2 of the pattern in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of QuiltingOr find the complete pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!

