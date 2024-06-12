Secret Meadow, Part 2: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4406
On part two of the 25th anniversary quilt, Secret Meadow, Angela presents a faux LeMoyne Star quilt block that comes together with surprising ease. Create a floating, medallion-style quilt with lots of open space for quilting, but also introduce some fun patchwork with the cross blocks. Join a 25-year tradition with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Fabric folding pen from Clover
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
Secret Meadow is a two-part mystery quilt pattern. You’ll find part 1 of the pattern in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and part 2 of the pattern in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting. Or find the complete pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!
