Secret Meadow, Part 2: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4406

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

On part two of the 25th anniversary quilt, Secret Meadow, Angela presents a faux LeMoyne Star quilt block that comes together with surprising ease. Create a floating, medallion-style quilt with lots of open space for quilting, but also introduce some fun patchwork with the cross blocks. Join a 25-year tradition with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.

✓ Fabric folding pen from Clover

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Secret Meadow is a two-part mystery quilt pattern. You’ll find part 1 of the pattern in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and part 2 of the pattern in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting. Or find the complete pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one! Subscribe Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!