ARTICLES

Secret Meadow, Part 2: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4406

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
On part two of the 25th anniversary quilt, Secret Meadow, Angela presents a faux LeMoyne Star quilt block that comes together with surprising ease. Create a floating, medallion-style quilt with lots of open space for quilting, but also introduce some fun patchwork with the cross blocks. Join a 25-year tradition with Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.  

Tools Used in This Episode

Fabric folding pen from Clover

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Secret Meadow is a two-part mystery quilt pattern. You’ll find part 1 of the pattern in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, and part 2 of the pattern in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of QuiltingOr find the complete pattern in the 4400 series eBooklet!

