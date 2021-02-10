Self-Care Through Quilting

Self-care: It’s more than a bubble bath or an extra scoop of ice cream.

Sometimes it’s about putting in the work, or finishing. Or sometimes it’s about doing something meditative, and slow. It can be about using up the leftovers to make room for the new, or stepping away from negativity for a moment to pursue something light.

Pursuing the Light

I’ve caught myself ‘doom-scrolling’ far too often over the past year. It’s hard to step away from the news—the charts and graphs, the breaking updates, and the in-depth analyses just keep coming.

Back in November, for two weeks straight every evening, I made a point of setting my phone in another room, queuing up old episodes of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” TV, and sewing. I felt lighter, and far more relaxed than I had in a long, long time.

With Liz Porter and Marianne Fons chatting in the background, I practiced my freemotion and rulerwork skills on a quilt motif sampler. It was soothing, calming, comforting, but in a way that felt…substantial. I didn’t feel like I was tuning out or hiding from reality or numbing myself with “brain candy.” Rather, it felt more like I was, well, growing.

Every now and then, I’d pause my sewing to watch something closer. Once, it was to study Liz’s technique for cutting strips straight, without the little elbows you sometimes get from cutting folded fabric. (Episode 401 of “Love of Quilting” —Cutting Straight Strips for Easy Pineapple Blocks, if you’re curious. Shot in 2004, and still relevant!)

So simple, really, Liz’s technique. Why haven’t I known about this…?

I leaned into my work, while absorbing all of this advice and these tips. Grateful. Relaxed. Engaged.

Putting in the Work

Speaking of “Love of Quilting”… A few eagle-eyed quilters may have spotted some tiny blue-and-white Variable Star blocks in the background of the set, there since series 3400. Those are mine, intended to be the centers of log cabin blocks. “One day I’m actually going to finish that quilt,” I kept saying, “And we’re going to need to hang something new there.”

As the producer of “Love of Quilting,” I usually end up ransacking my sewing space for a few last minute things—a gray wool pressing pad, some quilts for the quilt rack, some spray starch because ours mysteriously went missing from the studio.

That old episode of “Love of Quilting,” with Liz’s simple trick for straight strips, is partially what did it. I grabbed my Variable Stars, and set to work, cleaning out a massive stash of blue and white prints. That was my Thanksgiving project, and I cannot believe how quickly the blocks came together, and how pleasantly time passed.

And how happy I am to have finally completed those blocks. They’re on my design wall now, as I debate the layout and whether I want to use ALL the blocks—it would end up king-sized; yowza!—or split the blocks to create a throw for me and another for my sister, Cassie.

I think I forget how much I enjoy sewing sometimes, and this reminded me.

Meditative Action

When it comes to self-care, the positive benefits of meditation, or even meditative activities, can’t be overstated. For me, it’s been yoga and running. Running really helped this past spring and summer, but a stress fracture this autumn put that on pause.

In addition to yoga, I decided to give English paper piecing a try. Handwork has never been my thing, though I admit to envying knitters and crocheters who can stitch while on a Zoom conference call or in the passenger seat during a road trip.

So, me being me, I naturally had to watch EVERY video on English paper piecing (EPP, for short). There’s the Sew Easy lesson, and then some more in-depth techniques from guest Felicia Brenoe on episode 3003 of “Love of Quilting.”



Carolyn Beam showcased glue basting on the Quilter’s Newsletter Network episode 117, which was interesting to watch, as well as how she finished the edges of an EPP project (I’d always wondered…). And Katy Jones showcased EPP on the very first episode of thevery first series “Quilt Monkey,” and I found it really helpful. Gotta say, her English accent also charmed me in context of the whole English paper piecing technique.

On every one of these episodes, the stitching is mesmerizing to watch, really.

To thread-baste hexies, both Felicia Brenoe and Katy Jones say you don’t need fancy threads, which I appreciate. I have quite a few almost-empty spools and bobbins that need to be used up (I hate wasting thread).

So yesterday, armed with knowledge, a hexagon template I purchased on a whim in 2013 (still in the packaging!), and scrap fabrics and thread, I began my EPP journey.

I cut out the fabrics, and was happily stitching away during my family’s weekly zoom call last night. I now have five hexagons basted!

OK, so I’m clearly not fast, but they may show up in the background of “Love of Quilting” one day, who knows?

And I can see the meditative nature of this. It felt peaceful to be chatting with my family, my hands busy using up old thread and scraps of fabrics.

There’s a poem that has been circulating this past year, “The Room of Ancient Keys” by a Russian writer named Elena Mikhalkova. Practicing my freemotion quilting, finishing my quilt blocks, taking my tiny, tiny stitches with scrap thread makes me think of it—“Grandma once gave me a tip: During difficult times, you move forward in small steps.”

And so we move forward, one small stitch at a time.

