Setting Artistic Goals | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 11

Episode Summary

At the end of every year, it is a common practice for artists to take stock of their accomplishments, reflect on their goals, and set a fresh path for creativity. Making a commitment to goals that influence your artwork can be a life-changing experience.

Susan and Vivika take different approaches to their practices. Susan worked with a business coach and take my artwork seriously, because it is her business, while Vivika commits each year to a different word or intention to influence her studio time.

Both of these approaches are valid and lead to personal growth, but they are not the only way to work. The important thing is to find a way to set goals and evaluate your progress that works for you!

Below are a few resources mentioned in the conversation

“Art is the Highest Form of Hope”

-Gerhard Richter

Great source for creative inspiration: Ohn Mar Win

Vivika’s word of the year for 2020 is Uncomfortable. The word was chosen as a reminder that the only way to get better in your art is to try new things and to become ‘uncomfortable’ once again as a beginner. The bracelet pictured in the photo was a gift from a friend. It is from My Intent.

Susan’s quilt featuring pumpkins and bittersweet was inspired by a drawing and photograph.

