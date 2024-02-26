For a special quilt to commemorate Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting’s 25th anniversary, we thought, “Who doesn’t like a surprise?” and decided to make it a mystery quilt! Can’t stand the suspense? Fear not — it’s only a two-part mystery! Part one instructions are available exclusively in the Love of Quilting March/April and May/June 2024 double issue. As you sew along, you’ll be expanding your quilting skills as you explore and try multiple techniques throughout this project, one clue at a time. Dive in and get started on the Love of Quilting 25th anniversary mystery quilt today!

Download the Materials List and Fabric Key

Click here to download the handy printable fabric shopping list and fabric key so you can get started right away!

Click here to download the handy, printable Materials list and Fabric Key for Secret Meadow.

Angela Huffman, co-host of Love of Quilting TV, designed the breathtaking Secret Meadow mystery quilt. She selected an elegant floral collection, Porch Swing by Ashley Collett Design for Riley Blake Designs. (Psst…Angela is offering a fabric kit and backing kit!) Here’s a preview of Angela’s blocks from Secret Meadow part one:

Angela’s Secret Meadow part 1 blocks, featuring Porch Swing by Ashley Collett Design for Riley Blake Designs.

Make Secret Meadow Your Own!

Three staff members were inspired to play along, too! Let their creative fabric selections inspire your own innovative spin to make our commemorative 25th Anniversary Secret Meadow bed quilt.

Denise’s Fabric Picks

Denise selected a timeless and classic colorway using beautiful blue florals, French Quarter from Maywood Studio.

Denise selected classic blues, French Quarter from Maywood Studio, for a much-loved, traditional quilt color combination that will stand the test of time.

Gigi’s Fabric Picks

Gigi hand-picked a lush assortment of digital print florals from the Landscape Medley, Loons, and Lovely Pansies collections, all from Elizabeth’s Studio.

Lucious prints from Landscape Medley, Loons, and Lovely Pansies collections, all from Elizabeth’s Studio, give Gigi’s version of Secret Meadow a very fresh vibe!

Annaliese’s Fabric Picks

Annaliese chose an entirely different direction and selected on-trend solids in her favorite hues from Tula Pink Solids for FreeSpirit Fabrics.

Tula Pink Solids for FreeSpirit Fabrics by beloved designer Tula Pink lend a modern flair to Annaliese’s blocks. Her finished quilt will be a veritable playground to showcase quilting designs!

Part one of Secret Meadow includes a fabric swap key for Gigi’s, Denise’s, and Annaliese’s versions so you can see exactly how they substituted their unique fabric visions for Angela’s original fabric choices.

Secret Meadow mystery quilt part one includes a helpful fabric key showing how three staff members substituted different fabrics to explore making this design their own.

Join the Fun and Sew Along!

Remember, part one of our commemorative Love of Quilting 25th anniversary mystery quilt, Secret Meadow, is available exclusively in the Love of Quilting March/April and May/June 2024 double issue. We can’t wait for you to share your fabric choices and blocks as you sew along with us! Post them to Facebook and Instagram with #secretmeadowquilt.