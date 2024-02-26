Sew Along with our Secret Meadow 25th Anniversary Mystery Quilt!
For a special quilt to commemorate Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting’s 25th anniversary, we thought, “Who doesn’t like a surprise?” and decided to make it a mystery quilt! Can’t stand the suspense? Fear not — it’s only a two-part mystery! Part one instructions are available exclusively in the Love of Quilting March/April and May/June 2024 double issue. As you sew along, you’ll be expanding your quilting skills as you explore and try multiple techniques throughout this project, one clue at a time. Dive in and get started on the Love of Quilting 25th anniversary mystery quilt today!
Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!
Download the Materials List and Fabric Key
Click here to download the handy printable fabric shopping list and fabric key so you can get started right away!
Angela Huffman, co-host of Love of Quilting TV, designed the breathtaking Secret Meadow mystery quilt. She selected an elegant floral collection, Porch Swing by Ashley Collett Design for Riley Blake Designs. (Psst…Angela is offering a fabric kit and backing kit!) Here’s a preview of Angela’s blocks from Secret Meadow part one:
Make Secret Meadow Your Own!
Three staff members were inspired to play along, too! Let their creative fabric selections inspire your own innovative spin to make our commemorative 25th Anniversary Secret Meadow bed quilt.
Denise’s Fabric Picks
Denise selected a timeless and classic colorway using beautiful blue florals, French Quarter from Maywood Studio.
Gigi’s Fabric Picks
Gigi hand-picked a lush assortment of digital print florals from the Landscape Medley, Loons, and Lovely Pansies collections, all from Elizabeth’s Studio.
Annaliese’s Fabric Picks
Annaliese chose an entirely different direction and selected on-trend solids in her favorite hues from Tula Pink Solids for FreeSpirit Fabrics.
Part one of Secret Meadow includes a fabric swap key for Gigi’s, Denise’s, and Annaliese’s versions so you can see exactly how they substituted their unique fabric visions for Angela’s original fabric choices.
Join the Fun and Sew Along!
Remember, part one of our commemorative Love of Quilting 25th anniversary mystery quilt, Secret Meadow, is available exclusively in the Love of Quilting March/April and May/June 2024 double issue. We can’t wait for you to share your fabric choices and blocks as you sew along with us! Post them to Facebook and Instagram with #secretmeadowquilt.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!