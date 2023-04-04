When it comes to quilting, sometimes the finishing touches can be the most challenging. Binding a quilt, in particular, can be a daunting task for many quilters, as it requires precision and attention to detail. But fear not, with this tried-and-true method for binding, you can finish your quilt beautifully and with confidence.

At Quilting Daily, we understand that binding can make or break the overall look of your quilt, and we want to help you achieve that perfect finish. So we’re excited to provide both video and image/text tutorials for this technique with clear, step-by-step instructions. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced quilter, knowing how to bind a quilt properly is an important technique to master!

1 Cut number of 2½”-wide strips necessary to equal the perimeter of quilt plus 20″. Join strips with diagonal seams into one continuous piece. Press seams open. 2 Press binding in half lengthwise, wrong sides together. Tip: For a satisfying “plump“ binding, we recommend cutting the batting and backing a scant 1⁄8″ larger all around than the quilt top. 3 Begin in middle of one side of quilt. Leaving a 12″ tail of binding free, match raw edges of binding strip to raw edge of quilt top. Use an even-feed or walking foot to sew through all layers with ¼” seam. 4 To miter corners, stop ¼” from corner, backstitch, and remove quilt from sewing machine. 5 Rotate quilt a quarter turn and fold binding straight up, away from the corner, forming a 45-degree angle fold. 6 Bring binding straight down in line with next edge, leaving top fold even with raw edge of previously sewn side. 7 Sew through all layers from top edge of fold. 8 In same manner, sew remaining sides and corners of quilt. Stop sewing about 8″ from starting point and leave about a 12″ tail. 9 Bring beginning and end of binding to center of 8″ opening and fold each back, leaving a ¼” space between the two folds to allow for stretching of binding. Press. 10 Open out binding and draw a line on the wrong side on fold line. Draw another line on lengthwise fold to create an X. 11 Draw a line at a 45-degree angle from edge of binding through the X. Repeat for other end of binding. Lines must angle in same direction. 12 Pin binding ends together with right sides facing, matching diagonal lines. Binding ends will be at right angles. 13 Sew along diagonal line, removing pins as you sew. 14 Check that binding is correct length, then trim ends ¼” from seam. 15 Finger press seam open, fold binding in half and finish attaching to quilt. Press. 16 Bring folded edge of binding to quilt back so it covers machine stitching. Blindstitch edge to quilt back. 17 Take care to form 45-degree angle at corner. Sew mitered folds on both front and back of quilt.

Check Out This Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how binding a quilt works? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know to bind a quilt properly, we know you’ll be finishing beautiful designs in no time!

Our team hopes this guide will help you gain confidence in your binding skills. And remember: practice makes perfect, so don’t be discouraged if your first attempts aren’t quite up to par. Keep at it, and soon you’ll be binding your quilts with ease and creating stunning finishes every time!

Our team hopes this guide will help you gain confidence in your binding skills. And remember: practice makes perfect, so don't be discouraged if your first attempts aren't quite up to par. Keep at it, and soon you'll be binding your quilts with ease and creating stunning finishes every time!