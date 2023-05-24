Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of modern crafting techniques, there are some timeless traditions that continue to captivate and inspire. One such time-honored technique is English Paper Piecing (EPP). This meticulous and meditative method of hand-sewing fabric pieces together has origins dating back centuries. And knowing how to English Paper Piece offers quilters and crafters a way to create stunning and intricate designs with precision and patience. While hexagons are one of the more common shapes for English paper piecing (EPP), this method can be applied to any EPP shape.

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions 1 Cut hexagons to desired finished size from cardstock, or use purchased paper hexagons. 2 Using a hexagon template, cut hexagons from fabric approximately ¼” larger all around than desired finished size. 3 Turn seam allowance over cardstock and either glue-baste or thread-baste seam allowance in place. 4 With right sides facing, whipstitch pieces together, using stitches approximately ⅛” apart, just catching fabric edges. Sew from corner to corner, knotting at each end. 5 Continue adding units. For inset seams, bend unit slightly in order to align right sides, and sew from corner to corner. 6 Remove cardstock templates once unit is completely sewn.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to English Paper Piece? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Once you learn how to English Paper Piece, you open yourself up a world of quilting project possibilities! You can create unique quilts, exquisite wall hangings, or even smaller projects like pincushions and pouches. The beauty of English Paper Piecing lies not only in the final product but also in the journey itself. As you immerse yourself in this therapeutic process, we hope you find moments of tranquility while stitching together your designs.

Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: English Paper Piecing. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from the Quilting Daily team!

