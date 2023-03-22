Shopping Cart

VIDEOS Articles 2 min read

Sew Easy: Fusible Appliqué

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
how to applique fusible web

Knowing how to appliqué fusible web is a crucial skill for any quilter, and we’re excited to help you learn how to do it! Fusible appliqué is a popular method for adding intricate designs to quilts. It involves using a fusible web to attach fabric shapes to a background fabric, creating a unique and personalized design.

This technique is perfect for those who want to add a little extra flair to their quilts without spending hours on intricate needlework. One of the biggest advantages of fusible appliqué is its simplicity. It requires only a few basic tools and materials, making it a great choice for beginners or those with limited quilting experience. With a little practice and patience, anyone can create beautiful and intricate designs using this technique!

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1

Trace appliqué motif onto paper side of fusible web, making a separate tracing for each appliqué needed.

2

Roughly cut out drawn appliqué shape and follow manufacturer’s instructions to fuse to wrong side of appliqué fabric.

3

Peel off paper backing. Position appliqué in place on background fabric, and fuse shape in place.

how to applique fusible web

4

Using coordinating thread and your preferred stitch, machine appliqué outline of shape.

5

Using coordinating thread and your preferred stitch, machine appliqué outline of shape.

how to applique fusible web

6

A satin stitch will completely cover the edge, but a blanket stitch or zig zag stitch will also work to secure edges.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to applique fusible web?  Then we recommend watching this super helpful video pulled together by the Quilting Daily team:

Tip: To keep dark background fabrics from showing through, fuse a white lining fabric to light-colored appliqué fabric before cutting out the shape.

All in all, fusible appliqué is a simple and reliable method for adding appliqué to your quilt project. Now you can add intricate designs to your quilts without spending hours on intricate needlework!

So, if you’re looking for a fun and easy way to add some personality to your quilts, consider trying out fusible appliqué. With a little bit of practice and some basic supplies, you’ll be able to create beautiful and unique designs that will make your quilts stand out from the rest!

Published in Quiltmaker Magazine April/May 2023.

Published in Quiltmaker Magazine April/May 2023.

