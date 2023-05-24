Shopping Cart

VIDEOS Articles 1 min read

Sew Easy: Fussy Cutting

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
how to fussy cut

In the world of sewing and quilting, there exists a technique that goes beyond mere cutting and stitching, transcending into the realm of artistry and meticulousness. This technique, known as fussy cutting, involves isolating specific motifs or patterns in fabric to create stunning and captivating designs. Knowing how to fussy cut allows quilters and crafters to unlock the hidden potential within their fabrics, resulting in truly unique and visually striking creations.

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1

Identify desired motif. Using template plastic cut to desired unfinished size or a fussy-cutting window, center motif within patch shape.

how to fussy cut

2

Either draw around your template plastic and cut, or cut using a template.

how to fussy cut

3

Double check to ensure fussy-cut shape has at least ¼” seam allowance all around motif.

4

Frame your motif as desired with additional patchwork.

how to fussy cut

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to fussy cut? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know for fussy cutting, we know you’ll be creating fun, unique designs in no time!

Products Used:

Martelli’s Color-Contrasting Cutting Mat

Martelli’s 45mm Ergonomic Rotary Cutter

Martelli’s Square Fussy-Cut Windows

Martelli’s Round-About Cutting Mat

Martelli’s No-Slip Square Templates

Fabric from Abstract Collage collection by Ampersand and Gulls Just Want to Have Fun collection, both for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics.

For a complete catalog of Martelli notions, as well as useful how-to videos, visit their website.

Fussy cutting is more than just a technique; it is an invitation to explore the depths of creativity and expression within the world of quilting. It empowers quilters to take control of their fabrics, to transform them into storytelling mediums that weave together memories, sentiments, and personal narratives. So, as you embark on your own fussy cutting journey, we hope knowing how to fussy cut will help you create truly unique works of fabulous fiber art!

Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Fussy Cutting. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from the Quilting Daily team!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission (at no additional cost to you). We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

