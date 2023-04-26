If you’re looking for a way to add a unique textural effect to your quilting projects, then you should definitely learn how to make chenille! Chenille is a process that involves cutting through layers of fabric to create a fluffy, almost fringed effect. You can apply this effect to an entire panel or just to highlight a specific shape — the choice is up to you. Keep reading to get our step-by-step instructions and video tutorial on this fun technique!

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1 Lay backing fabric wrong side up. Center batting (if using) and multiple layers of fabric right side up on top of backing fabric. Pin or lightly spray-baste layers in place. Sew shape if desired. 2 Mark center diagonal line across area to chenille using pencil or tape, then continue marking on either side ⅜” to ½” away. 3 Sew through all layers along marked lines using an even-feed mechanism or walking foot. 4 Using scissors, make ¼” slit in top layers of fabric near edge of channel, leaving bottom fabric layer intact. 5 Insert tip of chenille cutter into channel over bottom layer and cut top layers. Continue until all channels have been cut. 6 Run chenilled quilt through wash and dry cycles to create fluffy effect.

Tip: To get the full “fluff” factor, try throwing a couple of towels in with the chenilled quilt!

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to make chenille? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know to make chenille, we know you’ll be creating fun designs in no time!

Products Used:

Check out Havel’s Sewing for more information and a complete catalog.

And there you have it! By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can create a unique and fluffy effect that’s sure make your projects stand out from the rest. And remember: with each project, you’ll gain more experience and confidence. Before you know it, you’ll be a pro at making chenille!

Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Making Chenille. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from the Quilting Daily team!