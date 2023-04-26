Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Beat the dog days of summer with buy one, get one patterns! >
VIDEOS Articles 2 min read

Sew Easy: Making Chenille

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
how to make chenille
Don't miss out on Lancaster's newest quilting event — Stitch Fest Lancaster! From free motion quilting to surface design, there are workshops for every interest, plus a shopping marketplace spanning sewing, yarn, beading, and art. Bring your friends for a weekend of quilting, community, and fun.

If you’re looking for a way to add a unique textural effect to your quilting projects, then you should definitely learn how to make chenille! Chenille is a process that involves cutting through layers of fabric to create a fluffy, almost fringed effect. You can apply this effect to an entire panel or just to highlight a specific shape — the choice is up to you. Keep reading to get our step-by-step instructions and video tutorial on this fun technique!

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1

Lay backing fabric wrong side up. Center batting (if using) and multiple layers of fabric right side up on top of backing fabric. Pin or lightly spray-baste layers in place. Sew shape if desired.

how to make chenille

2

Mark center diagonal line across area to chenille using pencil or tape, then continue marking on either side ⅜” to ½” away.

3

Sew through all layers along marked lines using an even-feed mechanism or walking foot.

4

Using scissors, make ¼” slit in top layers of fabric near edge of channel, leaving bottom fabric layer intact.

how to make chenille

5

Insert tip of chenille cutter into channel over bottom layer and cut top layers. Continue until all channels have been cut.

6

Run chenilled quilt through wash and dry cycles to create fluffy effect.

how to make chenille

Tip: To get the full “fluff” factor, try throwing a couple of towels in with the chenilled quilt!

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to make chenille? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know to make chenille, we know you’ll be creating fun designs in no time!

Products Used:

Havel’s Self-Healing Cutting Mat

Havel’s 6″ x 24″ Fabric Ruler

Havel’s Curved Basting Pins

Havel’s 2-In-1 Rotary & Chenille Slash Cutter

Havel’s 3-½” Straight-Tip Embroidery Scissors

Pencil

Aurifil 40wt. Cotton Thread (Fuchsia)

Performance Icon™ Sewing Machine by PFAFF® (Visit pfaff.com to find a retailer near you)

Fabric from Abstract Collage collection by Ampersand and Gulls Just Want To Have Fun collection, both for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics.

Check out Havel’s Sewing for more information and a complete catalog.

And there you have it! By following the simple steps outlined in this article, you can create a unique and fluffy effect that’s sure make your projects stand out from the rest. And remember: with each project, you’ll gain more experience and confidence. Before you know it, you’ll be a pro at making chenille!

Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Making Chenille. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from the Quilting Daily team!

*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases (at no additional cost to you). We are grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello

How to Adopt a Vintage Sewing Machine
by Tracy Mooney

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Register