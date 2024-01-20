Shopping Cart

VIDEOS Articles 1 min read

Sew Easy: Partial Seams

Quilting Daily
Sew Easy: Partial Seams
New Workshop! Join Catherine Redford in the brand-new online workshop Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!. Save your seat, the workshop begins January 16, 2024.

Have you ever wanted to learn how to sew partial seams? Well you’re in luck, because this sew easy lesson is all about this terrific technique! Some traditional blocks use this method to join patches and units around a central square. Read on to get our oh-sew helpful tutorials for this technique with clear, step-by-step instructions.

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1

With right sides together, align corner edges of square and first unit as shown. Sew from center of square to left edge, creating a partial seam.

2

Working clockwise, join second unit, sewing entire length of seam. Press away from square.

3

In same manner, join third unit.

4

To join fourth unit, fold block over to align edges of fourth unit with square and first unit, pinning in place.

5

Finish by sewing from partial seam to outside edge of block.

6

Press seam allowance away from center square to complete block.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to sew partial seams? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Products Used

Havel’s Self-Healing Cutting Mat

Havel’s 12-½” Fabric Ruler

Aurifil 40wt. Cotton Thread (Fuchsia)

Wool Pressing Pad

Glass Head Pins

Travel Iron

Starch

Performance Icon™ Sewing Machine by PFAFF® (Visit pfaff.com to find a retailer near you)

Fabric from Garden Glory by Maja Ronnback & Abstract Collage by Ampersand, both for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics.

Check out Havel’s Sewing for more information and a complete catalog.

Go Try This Technique Yourself

So, do you feel more confident when it comes to figuring out how to sew partial seams? We hope so! If you decide to try out this technique for yourself, be sure to share your experience with us on InstagramFacebook, or the comments below. Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Partial Seams. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Then visit our Sew Easy index to for more great content from our team!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

