Are you ready to take your quilting game to the next level? Buckle up, because we’re about to teach you how to make flying geese quilt blocks and it’s going to change your life! We’ll be making not one, not two, not three, but four perfect Flying Geese units at the same time! Yes, you heard us right — FOUR! No more tedious cutting and piecing one by one.

With this method, you’ll be able to whip up those gorgeous geese in no time. And if you’re new to the quilting world, don’t you worry. We’ll take you on a wild ride filled with fabric, color, and creativity. You’ll soon experience the joy of creating something beautiful with your own two hands, and we guarantee it will be addicting!

So, let’s sew some geese and watch them take flight!

1 On wrong side of each of four small squares, mark diagonal line corner to corner. This will be your cutting line. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of cutting line. 2 Place two small squares on opposite corners of one large square, right sides facing. Corners will overlap slightly at center. Sew along marked sewing lines. 3 Cut along marked cutting lines. Press seams toward small triangles. 4 Place remaining small squares on unit corners. Sew along marked sewing lines. 5 Cut along marked cutting lines. 6 Press seams toward small triangles to complete four Flying Geese units.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to make flying geese quilt blocks? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team whipped together:

TIP: This method works for any size Flying Geese unit. Cut the small squares 7/8″ larger than the finished height and the large square 1¼” larger than the finished width.

And there you have it, folks! You’ve learned all about quick-pieced flying geese units and how to make them with ease. We hope you had as much fun making them as we did writing about them using all our witty terms. Quilting is all about creativity, and we encourage you to take this technique and make it your own by using different fabrics, colors, and patterns.

We hope this lesson on how to make flying geese quilt blocks helps you create something incredible! Go ahead and let your imagination take flight as you create your own flying geese quilt. And when you’re done, don’t forget to show it off to the world — we can’t wait to see what you come up with! Until next time, happy quilting!

Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Quick-Pieced Flying Geese Units. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from the Quilting Daily team!

