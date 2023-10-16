Want to learn how to make quick-pieced split point units? Then you’ve come to the right place! You can also try this variation of our quick-pieced Flying Geese units to make fast work of star points, like those found in a Missouri Star quilt block. Below you’ll find tutorials for this technique with clear, step-by-step instructions.

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1 On wrong side of each of four matching triangle-squares, mark diagonal line from corner to corner. This will be your cutting line. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of cutting line. 2 Place two triangle-squares on opposite corners of one large square, right sides facing, with corners of “inner point” (pink fabric) overlapping slightly at center. Sew along marked sewing lines. 3 Cut along marked cutting lines. Press seams toward triangle-squares. 4 Place remaining triangle-squares on each unit, as shown. Sew along marked sewing lines. 5 Cut along marked cutting lines. 6 Press seams toward triangle-squares to complete four split-point units.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to make quick-pieced split point units? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know about how to make quick-pieced split point units, we know you’ll be creating fun, unique designs in no time!

Tip: This method works for any size split-point unit. Triangle-squares need to be 7/8″ larger than the finished height and the large square 1¼” larger than the finished width.

Products Used

Go Try This Technique Yourself

So, do you feel more confident when it comes to figuring out how to make quick-pieced split point units? We hope so! If you decide to try out this technique for yourself, be sure to share your experience with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Click here to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy:Quick-Pieced Split Point Units. Want to learn even more tips and tricks? Then visit our Sew Easy index to for more great content from our team!