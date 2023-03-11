Shopping Cart

VIDEOS Articles 1 min read

Sew Easy: Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Sew Easy: Quick Pieced Triangle Squares
Use this method to make two matching triangle-squares at the same time. Below you’ll find both video and image+text tutorials for this technique with clear, step-by-step instructions. PLUS—if you’ve found this lesson useful, you can download a copy of this AND many more Sew Easy lessons in our FREE eBooklet Sew Easy Lessons: The Essential Collection of Quilting Techniques. Click here to download your copy of this lesson plus many other tried-and-true patchwork tutorials!

Video Tutorial

1

Cut two squares 7/8″ larger than desired finished size of triangle-square.

2

On wrong side of one square, mark diagonal line from corner to corner. This will be your cutting line. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of cutting line.

3

Place marked square on top of other square, right sides facing. Sew along marked sewing lines.

4

Cut along marked cutting line.

5

Press seam allowances toward darker fabric.

Tip: This method works for any size triangle-square. Cut squares the finished size of triangle-squares plus 7/8”.

If you’d like to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares, click here!

Want to learn more? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from Quilting Daily.

