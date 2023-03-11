Sew Easy: Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares
Use this method to make two matching triangle-squares at the same time. Below you’ll find both video and image+text tutorials for this technique with clear, step-by-step instructions. PLUS—if you’ve found this lesson useful, you can download a copy of this AND many more Sew Easy lessons in our FREE eBooklet Sew Easy Lessons: The Essential Collection of Quilting Techniques. Click here to download your copy of this lesson plus many other tried-and-true patchwork tutorials!
Video Tutorial
1
Cut two squares 7/8″ larger than desired finished size of triangle-square.
2
On wrong side of one square, mark diagonal line from corner to corner. This will be your cutting line. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of cutting line.
3
Place marked square on top of other square, right sides facing. Sew along marked sewing lines.
4
Cut along marked cutting line.
5
Press seam allowances toward darker fabric.
Tip: This method works for any size triangle-square. Cut squares the finished size of triangle-squares plus 7/8”.
Products Used:
✓
✓
Fabric from Garden Glory by Maja Ronnback & Abstract Collage by Ampersand, both for Paintbrush Studio Fabrics.
If you’d like to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares, click here!
Want to learn more? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from Quilting Daily.
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support!
Join the Conversation!