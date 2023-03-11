Place marked square on top of other square, right sides facing. Sew along marked sewing lines.

On wrong side of one square, mark diagonal line from corner to corner. This will be your cutting line. Mark sewing lines ¼” away from each side of cutting line.

Cut two squares 7/8″ larger than desired finished size of triangle-square.

Use this method to make two matching triangle-squares at the same time. Below you’ll find both video and image+text tutorials for this technique with clear, step-by-step instructions. PLUS—if you’ve found this lesson useful, you can download a copy of this AND many more Sew Easy lessons in our FREE eBooklet Sew Easy Lessons: The Essential Collection of Quilting Techniques . Click here to download your copy of this lesson plus many other tried-and-true patchwork tutorials!

Tip: This method works for any size triangle-square. Cut squares the finished size of triangle-squares plus 7/8”.

Products Used:

If you’d like to download the individual PDF of Sew Easy: Quick-Pieced Triangle-Squares, click here!

Want to learn more? Visit our Sew Easy index to find many more great Sew Easy videos from Quilting Daily.