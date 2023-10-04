Join us as we tackle a technique that might seem a tad intimidating at first – learning how to sew set-in seams. But don’t be worried! Just like piecing together your favorite quilt blocks, mastering set-in seams is all about patience, precision, and a pinch of quilting magic. Whether you’re a seasoned quilter looking to expand your skill set or a newbie eager to learn, you’ve come to the right place. So, grab your trusty fabric, your sewing machine, and let’s sew our way through this exciting quilting adventure!

Step-by-Step Sew Easy Instructions

1 Use ruler to mark an X on wrong side of each patch at intersection of ¼” seam allowances. Mark a dot in center of each X 2 With right sides together, align first two patches. Join patches by stitching from dot to dot and backstitching at dots to secure seam at both ends. Press seam allowance to one side. 3 Aligning dots, pin third patch to unit. Stitch from center dot to outer edge. Press seam allowance to one side. 4 Carefully folding unit out of the way, if needed, align dots of third patch to adjoining patch; pin at dots. Stitch from center dot to outer edge to complete unit. 5 Press seam allowance to one side. Repeat to make additional units; sew units together. 6 In same manner, set in any additional patches to complete block.

Tip: Except for the outer edge of block, always stitch from dot to dot. This will keep seam allowances free to allow you to set in pieces.

Check out this Sew Easy Video

Still not sure how to sew set-in seams? Then we recommend watching this super helpful video our team pulled together with some help from the experts:

Now that we’ve covered just about everything you need to know about sewing set-in seams, we know you’ll be creating fun, unique designs in no time!

Time to Try This Method Yourself!

Now that you know how to sew set-in seams, we hope you feel confident creating projects that require this skill! Remember, like any skill in quilting, practice makes perfect. The more you work with set-in seams, the more comfortable and precise you'll become.