How to Make Quilted Coasters That Are Sew Cute & Scrap-Friendly

This tutorial on how to make quilted coasters is oh-sew fun and simple! And whether you stitch them up for yourself or as a gift for someone else, they’re sure to add a splash of fun to any meal table. What’s even better? These quilty coasters are perfect for the upcoming holiday season! What’s not to love?

When I was growing up, our family never showed up at anyone’s house empty-handed. No matter the occasion — a birthday, BBQ, or holiday event — when the host or hostess opened the door, I’d be standing on the other side with a small token of my family’s appreciation for having been invited. The tradition stuck and now my kids are the ones waiting at the door with proud smiles and a small thank you gift they can’t wait to share.

Snowball Block Coasters by Simple Simon & Company

Although I don’t always have time to make something homemade, I savor those moments when I can plan ahead and create a personalized gift—like these scrap-friendly Snowball Block Coasters from The Simple Simon Guide to Patchwork Quilting. Designed by sisters-in-law Liz Evans and Elizabeth Evans, these adorable quilted coasters are easy to make and customize for any color scheme.

How to Make a Snowball Quilt Block

Click here to download a free PDF of the instructions on how to make quilted coasters! These instructions will make a 9½” finished block. You’ll need 5 different fabrics for this block and a removable fabric marker.

Cutting

✓ Cut (1) 9½” square from fabric 1 ✓ Cut (1) 3½” square each from each of 4 colorful fabrics

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 Draw lines on the wrong side of the colored squares: on two of the squares, draw a line from the bottom left corner to the top right corner. On the other two squares, draw a line from the bottom right corner to the top left (Figure 1). Figure 1 2 Place the large square right side up. Align one of the smaller squares in the corner, right sides together (Figure 2). Figure 2 3 Stitch along the drawn line and trim off the excess leaving a ¼” seam allowance (Figure 3). Figure 3 4 Arrange the remaining squares on top of the large square (Figure 4) and sew them in place along the drawn line. Trim the seam allowance and press, pushing the seam toward the darker fabric. Figure 4 5 Square the block to 9½” square.

Snowball Block Quilted Coasters

Makes eight 6″ coasters

The Snowball block, a popular Amish quilting block, is a basic fabric square with triangles formed on each of its four corners. This block is wonderful to use in between other more intricate blocks in a quilt but is also intriguing enough to stand alone as shown here.

Materials

✓ Swiss dot fabric, 3/8 yard ✓ Colorful fabric scraps ✓ Backing fabric, 3/8 yard ✓ Matching thread ✓ Cotton batting, ½ yard

Cutting

✓ Cut (8) 6″ (15 cm) squares from the Swiss dot fabric ✓ Cut (32) 2½” squares from the fabric scraps ✓ Cut (8) 6½” squares from the cotton batting ✓ Cut (8) 6½” squares from the backing fabric

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 Make 8 Snowball blocks as shown in How to Make a Snowball Quilt Block using the eight 6″ Swiss dot fabric squares and thirty-two 2½” fabric scrap squares. Press the blocks and square them to 6″ each. 2 Layer a quilt block and backing square, right sides together. Place a square of batting on top and pin all 3 layers together (Figure 1). Figure 1 3 Stitch around the perimeter of the coaster with a ¼” seam allowance, leaving a 1½” opening to turn the coaster right side out (Figure 2). Figure 2 4 Clip the 4 corners of the coaster (Figure 3), then turn the coaster right side out. Figure 3 5 Press the coaster well, pressing the raw edges of the 1½” opening to the inside. Topstitch very close to the edge around the coaster, closing the opening (Figure 4). Figure 4 6 Repeat steps 2 through 5 to make the rest of the coasters.

Completed Snowball Block

Go Stitch Up Your Own

Whether you’re using scraps or buying new fabric just for this project, make sure you have enough material left over to make a set of quilted coasters for yourself! You’ll thank us later. Want to see more quilting inspiration and beginner-friendly patterns from Liz and Elizabeth Evans? Be sure to pick up a copy of their book, The Simple Simon Guide to Patchwork Quilting!

Happy Quilting,

Jodi

Originally published November 27, 2023; updated on September 4, 2024.

