Sew Happy: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4513
The quilt on this episode is called ‘Sew Happy,’ and you’ll see exactly why! This row quilt features three fun-to-piece quilt blocks, each with special lessons about cutting, sewing, and pinning. You’ll also learn some clever tricks for attaching borders. Sew some happiness with this episode of Love of Quilting!
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Pins
✓
Clips
✓
Mechanical pencil for marking
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Sew Happy in the Spring 2025 Issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4500 series eBooklet!
