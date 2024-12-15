Shopping Cart

ARTICLES

Sew Happy: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4513

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
The quilt on this episode is called ‘Sew Happy,’ and you’ll see exactly why! This row quilt features three fun-to-piece quilt blocks, each with special lessons about cutting, sewing, and pinning. You’ll also learn some clever tricks for attaching borders. Sew some happiness with this episode of Love of Quilting

Tools Used in This Episode

Pins 

Clips 

Mechanical pencil for marking 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Sew Happy in the Spring 2025 Issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4500 series eBooklet!

