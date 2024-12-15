Sew Happy: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4513

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

The quilt on this episode is called ‘Sew Happy,’ and you’ll see exactly why! This row quilt features three fun-to-piece quilt blocks, each with special lessons about cutting, sewing, and pinning. You’ll also learn some clever tricks for attaching borders. Sew some happiness with this episode of Love of Quilting!

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ Pins ✓ Clips ✓ Mechanical pencil for marking

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Sew Happy in the Spring 2025 Issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4500 series eBooklet!

