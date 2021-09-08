Sew Many Projects! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 60

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger chat about all kinds of things—from moving your quilt studio, to the things we are making, and all the things we dream of doing. Kate Colleran drops in to chat about how to think outside the box when making quilt patterns, and being a guest on Love of Quilting TV. Stay tuned!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.

Zac and Kylie painting Lori’s Cabinets

Lori’s Daughter-in-law painting the wall

Ginger’s upcycled dress

GingersBlocks.jpg

Guild Lectures | Information

Tracy

Lecture title: How to Create a Quilting Magazine

Contact Tracy via Instagram: @SewSupportive or email: [email protected]

Ginger

Lecture title: My Unique Unbelievable Privileged Quilt Journey

Contact Ginger on Instagram: @gstquiltsandsews

Lori

Lecture tailored to guild

Contact Lori via email: [email protected] or on Facebook

Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts Cover

Interview | Kate Colleran



Kate’s Website: www.Seamslikeadream.com

Love of Quilting 3700 series where Kate appeared

Love of Quilting TV

