Adding appliqué to a wall hanging, table runner or even a lap quilt is a great way to add a unique flair and a bit of your personality to your project. Once you learn how to do needle-turn hand appliqué, you find it hard to stop yourself from adding appliqué to all your projects!

Sew on the Go with Needle-Turn Hand Appliqué is a 6-lesson online workshop that takes you through all the steps of creating a beautiful appliqué wall hanging, Bloomin’ Days.

Pattern for Blooming Days wall hanging is included in the workshop.

You will start at the very beginning with learning about the tools you need, both necessary and optional, and how they will be used during the course. Deanne Eisenman will guide you through all the steps to create this project including preparing the project background, creating and preparing templates and stitching curves and points.

You can choose a light or dark background.

This video from lesson one sets up the workshop and explains everything that Deanne will teach in the workshop.

VIDEO TRANSCRIPTION:

Deanne Eisenman:

Hi, welcome to Sew-On-The-Go with Needle-Turn Hand Applique. My name is Deanne Eisenman, and I’m going to be your instructor. And I wanted to tell you a little bit about myself before we get started. I’ve been quilting for over 25 years, and I have been designing my own quilt patterns for about that long. I sell quilt patterns through my company, Snuggles Quilts, and I’ve also designed several patterns for quilt magazines, and I’ve written three books. Several of the books have needle-turn applique, hand applique in them. I started hand applique because when I had a patchwork quilt, I thought it looked a little empty without… it didn’t have a little personality, my own personality in it. So I decided to add needle-turn hand applique to these quilts to give it my own unique little flair.

What applique is, is it’s basically just… The word applique means to apply or to put on. So you’re basically, the technique is putting on other pieces of fabric onto your quilt to give it a unique design or motif. So that’s basically what applique is. And what we’re going to do in this course is familiarize you with the tools that you need for applique. And we’re going to talk about doing the background, picking out your fabrics for the appliques, all the supplies you need when you’re doing your applique. You’re going to learn how to make stems from bias strips. You’re going to learn how to stitch the actual applique stitch. And you’re going to also learn how to do points and do curves, which is a little bit more difficult than just doing a straight stitch.

So that is what we’re going to cover in this course. And what I would like to have you do is if you have any questions while the course is live, feel free to ask those questions. And then I really, really would like you to show me your projects, your finished projects, on the photo gallery. So right here, this is the project we are working on. This is one example with a light tan background, and then there’s also an option with a black background. So you’ll have an option to do either black background or the light tan background.

