Sewing a Rope Bowl: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4508

Guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos to teach methods for constructing a three-dimensional rope bowl on the sewing machine. To embellish the bowl, Elaine tweaks a pre-existing design using software…but this technique also works with traditional appliqué!  

Tools Used in This Episode

My Sewnet Embroidery software from PFAFF

Cotton rope, size 3/16”. But you can certainly try other things! 

Hoops featured 150x150mm, 240×150 magnetic hoop 

Odofi 505 glue stick 

Clover chalk marker 

Water-soluble sticky stabilizer – Aqua Magic Plus 

Topstitch needle 130/705 from PFAFF 

Fray bloc or Fray check 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Published In

You’ll find additional directions for creating rope bowls in the 4500 series eBooklet!

