Sewing a Rope Bowl: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4508

Guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos to teach methods for constructing a three-dimensional rope bowl on the sewing machine. To embellish the bowl, Elaine tweaks a pre-existing design using software…but this technique also works with traditional appliqué!

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ My Sewnet Embroidery software from PFAFF ✓ Cotton rope, size 3/16”. But you can certainly try other things! ✓ Hoops featured 150x150mm, 240×150 magnetic hoop ✓ Odofi 505 glue stick ✓ Clover chalk marker ✓ Water-soluble sticky stabilizer – Aqua Magic Plus ✓ Topstitch needle 130/705 from PFAFF ✓ Fray bloc or Fray check

Published In

You’ll find additional directions for creating rope bowls in the 4500 series eBooklet!

