Sewing a Rope Bowl: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4508
Guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos to teach methods for constructing a three-dimensional rope bowl on the sewing machine. To embellish the bowl, Elaine tweaks a pre-existing design using software…but this technique also works with traditional appliqué!
Tools Used in This Episode
My Sewnet Embroidery software from PFAFF
Cotton rope, size 3/16”. But you can certainly try other things!
Hoops featured 150x150mm, 240×150 magnetic hoop
Odofi 505 glue stick
Clover chalk marker
Water-soluble sticky stabilizer – Aqua Magic Plus
Topstitch needle 130/705 from PFAFF
Fray bloc or Fray check
Tools Used Throughout the Series
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Published In
You’ll find additional directions for creating rope bowls in the 4500 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
