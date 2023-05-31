It was a lovely spring morning. I was sipping my coffee, sitting with my sweetheart, reading the morning news … you know, getting ready for the day. Then my phone ‘beeped’—the signal that a new email was delivered. The email was from a guild friend, writing on behalf of another friend trying to sell a sewing machine. Just last year I shared a wonderful story of how I obtained a new-to-me Bernina 1090, a peach of a machine even though she is 30+ years old. We’ve made some lovely things together, Peggy and I (that’s my machine’s name; Peggy). Here’s a link to my story about her from last year (along with other sewing machine stories from my colleagues)!

Photo by Art Illman

I didn’t think I’d live to tell another sewing machine tale but … I was wrong. Although I didn’t ‘need’ another machine—Peggy and I are a good team—I’ve always dreamed of getting a more sophisticated machine with a few more features like the dual feed foot, a larger harp, and the Bernina Stitch Regulator (be still my heart). I’ve looked at and swooned over newer models but their price tags have stopped me from falling in love.

Back to the Email

The friend of my friend—I’ll call her Bunny—was working with a local group trying to help a family of refugees from Afghanistan settle in our area. Someone had generously donated an inherited Bernina 570 QE to this family, having heard the matriarch was a gifted seamstress in her home country. Come to find out, however, she had mostly worked on treadle machines—no reliable electricity where she came from.

Kristine holds her new-to-her Bernina 570 QE. Photo by Art Illman.

And she was totally overwhelmed by the numerous features on the B570. Not reading English yet nor having any computer savvy did not help as she tried to acquaint herself with the machine. The group Bunny was working with was able to find her a simpler mechanical machine she was more comfortable with and, jointly with the family, decided to help them sell the B570. The email said that, unfortunately, most of the accessories—including the BSR!—had been separated from the machine.

Another Quilter’s Treasure

It only had one presser foot, one bobbin (although it’s giant!), the extension table, and the soft cover. Power cords and foot, too. But, it is no more than 6 years old and was selling for less than half the price of a brand new B570 QE. How many presser feet do I need anyway? I jumped at it! The proceeds of the sale went directly to the Afghan family, which will help them greatly with settling in to our area. Win-win, I hope.

Four of my five sewing machines—all is working order—are, clockwise from top left, my new Bernina 570 QE, my mother’s Singer from the 1960s, Peggy the Bernina 1090, and my Kenmore from the late 1970s. Photo by Art Illman.

I haven’t named her yet—for some reason Betty is rolling around in my head; Betty Bernina, I like that—and I still have A LOT of work to do to understand all her nooks and crannies but I’m happy to have her! This weekend I am taking her in to my favorite repair shop for a cleaning and inspection so Peggy and I will have some time together again. As enthralling as the new machine is, I will never get rid of Peggy. Good old friends are worth keeping, even as we make new ones, right?

Photo by Art Illman

