Sewing Machine Tips and Tricks: Get the Most Out of Your Machine

Attention all quilting enthusiasts and creative stitchers! If you find joy in piecing together beautiful fabrics, then you know that having a deep understanding of your sewing machine is the key to unlocking your quilting potential. Whether you’re a quilting beginner or a seasoned expert, this article is tailor-made just for you. We’ve gathered a collection of our top sewing machine tips and tricks, specially curated to help quilters of all skill levels make the most of their machines and take their quilting projects to dazzling new heights.

From perfectly aligned seams to intricate free-motion quilting, we’ll delve into a variety of topics that will empower you to navigate the world of sewing machines with confidence and precision. Together, we’ll unravel the intricacies of your sewing machine, empowering you to create breathtaking quilts that showcase your unique artistic vision. Let’s get started!

Eileen Fowler’s Best Tips and Tricks

For all my piecing, I use a strong, light gray 50-wt. (Aurifil 2600 dove) thread. But locating large spools of this color can sometimes be challenging. One day I realized that one cone held more than four times the thread of the large spool – plus, it was less expensive than four large spools. All I needed was a stand-alone thread spool holder to feed the thread from the cone to my machine. But I still use smaller spools in a rainbow of colors for decorative stitching and free-motion quilting.

And did you know that thread is wound onto spools in two different ways? When the thread is wound parallel to itself, that is called a stacked spool. It will come off the spool best on your sewing machine’s vertical spool pin. The spool will spin as the thread is pulled off. (Putting the spool on the vertical pin also helps prevent the thread from getting caught on the notch carved into some spools.) Cross-wound thread crisscrosses around the spool and unwinds smoother from the horizontal pin or when sitting vertically on a stand-alone spool holder.

Eileen Fowler is the Associate Editor at Quilting Daily

Vanessa Lyman’s Best Tips and Tricks

I’ve been sewing on a hand-me-down Baby Lock Symphony. My best tip — which was from an LOQtv viewer-submitted tip — is to attach a command hook to the machine for your snip. So simple, and so useful! I’ve been sewing on a hand-me-down Baby Lock Symphony.

Vanessa Lyman is the Executive Producer at Quilting Daily

Annaliese Troxell’s Best Tips and Tricks

My machine is a Singer Tradition 2277; it is a short arm sewing machine. I’ve had it since I was 16 and love it dearly. While it’s not the fanciest thing out there, it does the job and is likely similar to one that most beginner sewers will have access to.

1 For me, as a short arm quilter, there is nothing more frustrating than trying to get the bulk of a quilt through the throat of a machine. So I always try to plan out my sewing and quilting stitch direction so that the bulk of the material is on the open (left) side of the machine. 2 When I am unable to avoid having a giant bulk of fabric inside the throat of the machine, I roll the fabric up (like a fruit roll up) so that it can more easily be guided through. Nom. 3 If I’m sewing a large piece (as I do not have a large work space), I move my machine and project to the floor. Then I can spin the project to my hearts content while also getting a little sewing yoga in.

Helpful Terms

✓ Body: This is the right hand side of the sewing machine. The heavy part. ✓ Throat: The empty horizontal space between the needle and the body of the machine. ✓ Head: This is the leftmost part of the machine. Where the needle comes from. ✓ Arm: The top connecting part of the machine between the body and the head. ✓ Bed: This is the platform at the bottom of the machine that you sew on top of. ✓ Short/Mid/Long Arm Sewing Machine: A descriptor used to tell the length of the Throat and/or Arm of a sewing machine. • Short: 9” or less

• Mid: 10” – 17”

• Long: 18” or more

Annaliese Troxell is the Editorial Coordinator at Quilting Daily

Gigi Levsen’s Best Tips and Tricks

I often quilt projects on my machine with straight line quilting to complement the piecing. My walking foot with an adjustable seam guide helps me sew accurate, straight lines without having to mark anything.

Gigi uses a Bernina Aurora 440 QE (a discontinued model).

I just set the guide the distance I want from a seam or previous quilting line, and stitch away without having to worry about going off course. The walking foot keeps all the layers together without shifting and my quilting lines turn out beautifully straight and uniformly spaced every time.

Gigi Levsen is the Editor of McCall’s Quilting

And there you have it! You’re now equipped with an arsenal of sewing machine tips and tricks that will have you quilting like a boss. Now armed with your mighty sewing machine and a heart full of creativity, go forth and quilt up a storm! And as you sew your way through the quilting cosmos, don’t forget to share your triumphs and tribulations with your fellow quilting enthusiasts. Show us what you make using your newfound knowledge on Facebook or Instagram.