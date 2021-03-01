Share for Inspiration!: Using Social Media to Spark Your Quilting Mojo

They say you shouldn’t use social media as a means of self-esteem, that the number of “likes” shouldn’t determine your sense of self-worth.

That’s all well and good, but if you’re suffering from a lack of creative spark, hearing the enthusiasm and encouragement when you post a photo of a Work-in-Progress might just light you right up!

So here’s my bit of advice to get you going during National Craft Month: Hit the ‘Share’ button!

My unofficial quilt guild consists of my co-workers here at Quilting Daily. Each of them is extremely talented, so when I posted my current WIP in our group chat, the positive reactions and comments make me excited to get moving!

This made me think about my most ambitious scrap quilt project—my daughter blocks, which I’ve blogged about before. It’s time. I have 111 blocks, more than enough for a queen-sized quilt. It’s going to take some serious, serious mojo to sew all the scrappy cornerstones (do I REALLY want to cut 560 one-inch squares…?), and then sew all the blocks AND figure out the border.

I don’t often post quilts to my Facebook page, since I’m friends with a lot of non-quilters, but I decided to test it with this scrap quilt.

Including a picture of my 21-year-old cat, Miette, may have helped hook the attention of the non-quilters. (What? I’m not above a little ‘pet pandering.’)

An aunt whose politics clash with mine, an ex-boyfriend I hadn’t chatted with for years, a casual acquaintance from a week ago, a co-worker from 15 years ago, a buddy from junior high, that guy from my running group who wears the crazy hats, my best friend’s mom …

Asked to choose between scrappy cornerstones or solid cornerstones, everyone appears to be voting for ‘cat.’