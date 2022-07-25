Shark Week Quilts: A Deep Dive Into Under Water Patterns

It’s Shark Week! We have to admit that one of our favorite guilty pleasures every summer is to tune into the heart-pumping shark footage on Discovery while quilting away from the non-shark-infested comfort of our living rooms and/or studios. In anticipation of a week of pure jaw-someness, we’ve corraled a few of our favorite sea-worthy patterns and shark week-inspired quilts. Perhaps a little shark-tastic quilt inspiration is just the mid-summer jolt of creativity that we need! Jump on in, the water’s fine!

By the Sea

We’re loving the seaside vibes of By the Sea by Jenny Doan. Plus it’s a quick and easy way to make four triangle-squares in one fell swoop. Produce a whole wave of them and your quilt will be almost done. It makes us want to set out to sea!

School of Fish

The negative space that surrounds the Flying Geese blocks in the School of Fish quilt by Elaine Theriault is absolutely beautiful. Ombre waves surround bright orange fish made from Flying Geese units for an amazing modern quilt. Though it could easily be adapted to suit personal color preferences (or fish preferences for that matter), we quite like the orange against the undulating waves of blue.

Shark Bait

This has to be one of our favorite sharks of all time, Shark Bait by Angela Huffman. This adorable shark-shaped cat bed was introduced in Love of Quilting TV Series 3600. Quilt as you go. Two-and-a-half-inch strips. Prairie points. Fusible appliqué. Plush fabric stuffed with scraps. Only Angela Huffman could combine these elements from a quilter’s tackle box of techniques, and reel in a cat bed… shaped like a shark. This was published in the May/June 2021 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, available in April 2021, as well as in the 3600 series eBooklet.

Crossing Waves

Crossing Waves by Krista Robbins

What a serene beauty this one is, right? Crossing Waves by Krista Robbins features a trendy design and is based on the traditional Ocean Wave quilt block, while a sea-blue background grid gives it an updated look. Let’s just hope that there aren’t any sharks in these waters.

A Bit Fishy

This one is for all of the baby sharks! Fusible appliqué makes for a quick and adorable baby or child’s quilt in Annette Falvo’s A Bit Fishy, featuring rows of whimsical, colorful fish. Follow a school of appliquéd fish as they swim across this fun and fishy baby quilt.

We’re not sure about you, but we think it’s pretty safe to say that we’re “hooked” on all of these beautiful and beguiling shark week quilts. Ok, we’ll stop with the shark puns, but we want to know… will you be making any shark week-inspired quilts?