Shining Light on Transparency for Quilters

What is Transparency in Quilting?

Most quilters are familiar with the concepts of using fabric hues (a fancy word for color) and values (referring to the range of lightness to darkness). Another way to breathe some excitement into your quilts is to use transparency. Let’s shine some light on transparency in quilting.

An example of transparency where light shines through an object.

Dictionary.com defines transparent as, “Having the property of transmitting rays of light through a substance so that bodies situated beyond or behind can be distinctly seen.” I might say, “See-through!”

Let’s pretend for a moment that two squares of fabric, one blue and one yellow, are glass. If we laid a yellow corner over a blue corner and let light shine through, the overlap would appear green—it’s like letting light mix colors for us!

Similarly, value can also be used to create the look of transparency. For example, using darker values in the areas that are “layered” helps create the effect, as beautifully demonstrated in X Marks The Spot by Diane Harris.



Sunburst by Yvonne Fuchs.

This Sunburst design by Yvonne Fuchs creates a glowing, transparent effect by appearing to build consecutive layers of blue fabric outward from the lightest center patches, resulting in a radiant glow from the center. More and more light is diffused from the center, resulting in ever-darker values of blue.

How Can I Imitate Transparency With Fabric?

With careful planning, the transparency effect is easy to replicate in fabric—a color wheel is handy for reference.



Kari Mathews’ Brilliance design, shown in April Showers by Shelley Cavanna, Stitches by Christa Watson, and Superior Solids by Benartex Studio for Benartex Fabrics.

Start with a small project where you can visualize that two patches could appear to overlap. Kari Mathews’ Brilliance pillow features three different large diamonds: one blue, one yellow, and one red. Where they appear to overlap, she changed the fabric to represent what color might appear if light were shining through or the overlapping colors were mixed. Referring to our color wheel, we can see that mixing blue and yellow would result in green, so she placed a green patch to create the transparency effect. Likewise, mixing red and yellow would result in orange, and she placed an orange patch to create the illusion of transparency.

Brilliance by Kari Mathews, shown in Bliss by Northcott Studio for Northcott.

Similar effects can be created with a variety of fabric styles—let your imagination be your guide! Angela Huffman was inspired to make Kari’s design using watercolor-like prints (Bliss, by Northcott Studio for Northcott) in the upcoming Love of Quilting TV series 4400, episode 4408.



More Quilt Patterns With Transparency

Gigi Levsen’s Filtered Light quilt design showcases transparency on a larger scale and with many more nuanced hues.



Fat quarter friendly Fancy Transparencies by Rebecca Severt.

The fat quarter friendly design, Fancy Transparencies, by Rebecca Severt combines fresh prints and a simple traditional shape. It creates a transparency effect based on the Gentleman’s Fancy block.



Challenge your piecing skills with Color Wheels by Nichole Rami. This colorful quilt features curved piecing and plenty of negative space to showcase quilting. Four color groups work together beautifully, and the curved piecing is simple, perfect for your first curved seam project.

Add Transparency to Your Quilting Skills

An example of transparency where light appears to shine through an object creating a variety of hues and values.

To summarize, the illusion of transparency is achieved when colors or values seemingly overlap to create a new color or value. Now, you can use your fabric choices to level up your quilt designs with transparency effects!

