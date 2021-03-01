Shop Where They Know You

I’ve always been a fan of shopping locally (from individually owned shops). Now with the pandemic, I think it’s more important than ever. Our friends who have independent stores need our support.

There are some BIG advantages of shopping locally.

One is that you are supporting a person you know as well as their family. It helps them buy food and pay for their housing.

Another advantage is that they know you. Before we moved to the Denver area, I was a good customer at my local quilt shop. When special occasions came along (Christmas, my birthday, our anniversary), my husband Bake would go to the Silver Thimble (in Ogallala, Nebraska) and say, “What does Lori want?” They would steer him in the right direction. It was pretty cool. For him and for me.

Just recently, I called my friend, Sara Gallegos (you know her from Love of Quilting TV). She has a shop, Decorative Stitch in Shelby Township, Michigan, and since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve shopped there often. It fits my criteria: it’s an independently owned store. I don’t like to actually go to stores because of COVID and I figure if someone has to ship what I want to me, it may as well be my friend, Sara. Sara and I have been friends for years (15 to be exact) so she knows what I like and how I think. I just call her and tell her what I want, and she tells me what she has that would fit.

Not too long ago, I needed a cone of thread for my longarm, so I called Sara and told her the name and color number of the bright pink thread I needed. Then because it seemed silly to pay shipping fees for just two cones of thread, I said, “Let’s get some more.” I told her I wanted forest green, medium blue, and purple. I’d set a $$ limit before I called and was keeping a running total in my head. I hadn’t spent all that I’d allotted so I said that I needed one more color. Sara said that Angela Huffman (also from Love of Quilting TV) uses yellow as a neutral. I like to try new things and Sara knows what I like so yellow was the final color in my order.

Yellow Thread

When my thread arrived, I didn’t really like the yellow. It’s a little more green than I was expecting and has a gray cast. But I trust Sara and Angela, so I quilted “Hope”, my last quilt of 2020, with that funky yellow. I made “Hope” from a Pieced Brain Quilt Designs kit that was sent to me by its designer, my friend, Denise Russell. The name of the kit is “Grace”, but I named my quilt “Hope” because that seemed to be a fitting goal for ending 2020.

Hope

Hope detail.

I was totally wrong when I said I didn’t like the color of the yellow thread. “Hope” turned out so nicely that I used that same yellow thread again for my first quilt of 2021, “Has Sue Been Partying?”. The blocks for this quilt were in my mother-in-law’s sewing room when she passed. There was no paperwork, nothing to explain anything. The fabrics are from the 1930s or 1940s. The black buttonhole stitching is very nicely done but the Sunbonnet Sues are at a strange angle – not quite enough to be on point and not straight up and down either. I set them on point. Later, I was told by a quilting friend that they could be set straight with a few flowers growing on the ground in front of her, so it looked like Sue was admiring her flowers. I bet that was the original maker’s idea. But I was already too far along with my blocks on point. Anyway, I made the quilt with alternating patches, sashes, and borders of 30s reproduction fabric. I decided to use Baptist Fans for the quilting design. I’m nearly certain the original maker would not have machine quilted the quilt, but the Baptist Fan is a design she would have liked. And I am certain that I like the yellow thread that Sara suggested I purchase.

Has Sue Been Partying?

Has Sue Been Partying? – detail.

So back to the subject of shopping local. I got a great thread because Sara knows what I like and how I work so she was able to provide what I needed. I urge you to do what you can to support those small independently owned businesses. Order things from them, go to their website, follow them on social media, like and share their posts on social media (it makes their post go to more people), tell your friends about them. Give positive reviews on Yelp, Goggle, and other online platforms. Other shoppers check those things out and it helps them decide where to spend their dollars.

You could also offer services to those independent shops, perhaps you are an accountant or a lawyer. Or maybe you could give their website an update. You get the idea.

Above all, be kind…be patient…things are hard right now for a lot of people. Your smile and kind words may make all the difference to someone.

Until next time,

Happy Quilting

Lori