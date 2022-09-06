Show Your Work! Reflections on Creating a Cohesive Body of Quilted Artwork

Are you fascinated with the back story of the quilter behind the Athletes quilts featured in Quilting Arts Fall 2022? We asked artist Ann Houle to tell us more, not only about her quilted artwork but also about how she prepared for her first solo show. Read on for Ann’s story.

Meet Artist Ann Houle. All artwork images are by David Reese and provided courtesy of the artist.

I’ve been a quilter for almost 30 years, using it as a quiet, colorful balance to a demanding career. Most quilts have been stand-alone projects edging on the experimental side of traditional quilting, exploring particular colors and geometry, but about 10 years ago I began work on a few raw-edge applique quilts trying to capture the drama of athletes in motion.

Ann Houle’s “Solo Cyclist” was featured on the cover of Quilting Arts Fall 2022.

I’ve always been reticent to show my quilts, perhaps feeling too personally exposed to make an effort to have them be seen. But then several years ago I put my name down to have a show at a friend’s store and gallery. Rather than put up a retrospective of my work, I decided to take the opportunity to continue the series of athlete quilts that I had slowly been playing with for several years. Using the motivation and structure that having a deadline provides, I immersed myself in developing the series in the last 18 months.

“Hurdlers” by Ann Houle

Working in a Series

Many times, I’ve heard the advice to artists to work in series, but never had the interest in any one direction before now. Creating the Athletes series has been eye-opening not just because of the production of so many quilts, but most importantly I understand better the need for conscious direction of creative energy. Working in a series forced me to ask questions about the work and about myself in each step:

Why was one image thrilling to me and another was not?…

Why did I rush through a particular portion of the process?…

How do I capture reflected light?… and so on.

In trying to answer these questions – whether they were about technique, process, or overall vision – I would be drawn to the emergence of the next piece.

“Strike One” by Ann Houle

And now the show is up and I can see the work at more of a remove, a grouping of images that fill a space as a cohesive unit. Interestingly my old reticence about submitting my quilts to public view is not present now. The Athletes series is more uniquely mine than any other work, but they feel more independent of me. I want them to go out into the world and stand on their own.

Learn More and View the Show in Person

If you are in the San Francisco Bay area, come see the show. It is hanging now through September 30, 2022 at Bay Quilts, 5327 Jacuzzi Street, Unit 3, Richmond, CA. (510 )558-0218. There will be a reception September 18, 1-3 pm.

-Ann Houle

Check out Ann Houle’s work at her website- www.annhoulequilts.com

