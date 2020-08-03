Signature Quilt Ideas and Inspiration

Have you ever heard someone talk about a signature quilt? Or maybe you’ve seen one and thought it was a good idea but didn’t know how to make one of your own!

I got interested in signature quilts while planning my wedding. I’m not into the idea of a guest book that will get closed and set on a shelf and MAYBE get looked at again. So, I turned to other alternatives. Enter the signature quilt.

Plainly put, a signature quilt is a quilt that contains signatures from loved ones, typically marking a special occasion. Often, they are made for weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays, but they could be created for just about anything!

If you are looking to create your own signature quilt, check out this handy resource from Fons & Porter on how to prep your blocks for signatures as well as other great tips.

Blocks & Patterns for Signature Quilts

As I prepare my “guest book” for my wedding, I’m faced with trying to find a pattern that not only works well for gathering signatures, but I will also enjoy in my home. As I hunt for the perfect pattern, I’ve rounded up some great blocks that would work well for a signature quilt.

P.S. your signature blocks don’t have to be white fabric…they could be any light fabric that a dark fabric marker would show up on!

Album Cross

This is one of the more classic blocks for a signature quilt. The long strips on the corners are great places for individuals to leave their notes. Shown here from left to right: Strawberry Patch by Jean Ann Wright, Cross Road to Grandma’s House by Barbara J. Eikmeier, and Crossing Paths by Diane Tomlinson.

Snowball

The Snowball quilt block lends itself well to a signature quilt where you are asking for well wishes or longer notes as the center of the block is so open. Shown here from left to right: Snowball Quilt by Quilty & Co, Snowball Quilt by Liz Porter, and Four Patch and Snowball Quilt by Jenny Doan.

Sawtooth Star

Like the Snowball, the Sawtooth Star block contains a square center that would be perfect for signatures. Shown here from left to right: Ice Garden Quilt, Eclipse Quilt, and Scottish Highland Stars by Emily Bailey

Rail Fence

Not only is a Rail Fence quilt block simple to construct, but it would be a great block for a quilt that needs lots of signatures! Shown here from left to right: Around the Rail Fence Quilt by Lisa Swenson Ruble, Blush Quilt by Elaine Theriault, and Haley’s Quilt.

Half Square Triangle

Looking for an easy signature quilt with a modern twist? Half-Square triangles are a great way to get lots of signatures, works up in a jiff, and, depending on your construction, can be very modern. Shown here from left to right: Glaciers Quilt by Kaley Sharp, Half-Square Shuffle Quilt by Kathryn Wagar Wright, and Playful Triangles Quilt by Natalie Santini.

Have you made a signature quilt? What pattern did you use? What pattern would you want to use?

Pin 6 Share 183 Shares