Silence your Inner (Art) Critic

I’ve got a secret. I’ve worked side-by-side with some of the most talented art quilters in the world. I even demonstrated techniques on Quilting Arts TV. But despite many years spent honing my craft, I still harbor an inner critic who sows seeds of self-doubt about my art quilts.

I don’t usually share my work on Quilting Daily because I believe it’s my job to promote your work! However, because this article is about pushing self-doubt aside, I’ll break that rule. This quilt is called “Fall Interrupted.” It hangs in my studio as a reminder of how the beauty of autumn was interrupted one year by a hurricane.

In my mind, I know my work has merit. But I can’t look at many of my finished quilts without seeing flaws.

This is a collage of some quilted Milagros I demonstrated on Quilting Arts TV series 2300.

I imagine I’m not the only artist who experiences at least a tinge of anxiety when showing my work. Why can we look at another artist’s piece and see amazing achievements, yet not recognize those same qualities in our own?

I made this pixelated self-portrait quilt using a software program called YouPatch. This, too, hangs in my studio.

Don’t “Don’t” Yourself

It seems that Pinterest noticed this trend and is calling it out in their recent campaign called “Don’t ‘Don’t’ Yourself. These satirical commercials (my favorite is the Inner Critic) are not only entertaining, but also ring true.

They exaggerate the real fears we face about our craft. Why do we let the fear of failure overpower the inner joy we feel when a quilt is accepted in a major show? How come perfection gets in the way of completion? Why not leave those doubts behind and resolve to overcome those fears?

Details from three of the incredible quilts I saw at the International Quilt Festival, Houston this year are pictured above. Artists, clockwise from top: Lynn Czaban, Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry, and Jackie Manley.

The artists who put their work ahead of that inner critic and submitted quilts to the International Quilt Festival, Houston earned my respect in so many ways. They wanted to show at Houston and they followed through!

Or how about the dozens of Quilting Arts readers who faithfully send in their Reader Challenge quilts for publication with every issue? Kudos to you all. Your confidence and tenacity is as inspiring as the work you create. It blows me away.

The reader challenge quilt “R is for Robin” (detail) by Kristen Hamm was one of the finalists in the Quilting Arts Winter 2023 issue.

Sometime in the next few weeks, you’ll see an announcement about a new opportunity for art quilters around the world. You won’t want to miss this chance to show your work — this time on the cover of Quilting Arts. So stay tuned to learn more about this opportunity to spread your wings and show your stuff!

Let’s all resolve to silence our inner critic so we can DO – and say YES to opportunities that can move our confidence and careers forward!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor, Quilting Arts Magazine