Sister Quilting Roadtrip | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 62

Lori and her sister, Angie Brown, take us along on their quilting adventure—and we are here for it! After Tracy, Lori, and Ginger check in and catch up, we travel to Nebraska quilt shops and the Quilt Museum, then head to Hamilton Missouri on a trip to remember! We also add a new segment—2-minutes of Kindness. Stay tuned for your call to action!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.

Panasonic Iron

Pressing Matters Series starts November 1st at https://www.youtube.com/c/fonsandporter

Bomber Jacket

The Windham Quilted Bomber Jacket Sew-Along starts November 1st at https://www.sewdaily.com/ It’s free—Come join the fun!

Open Studios | Sister Roadtrip!

Angie Brown

Lincoln, Nebraska

Cosmic Cow Quilt Shop, Lincoln, NE. www.cosmiccowfabricsandquilting.com

Trunk Photo

Lori Goes to the Museum

International Quilt Museum, Lincoln Nebraska www.internationalquiltmuseum.org

Exhibits

Trying To Make Sense of It, 9/11, Loss & Memorial Quilts www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/exhibition/trying-make-sense-it-9/11-loss-and-memorial-quilts

Iwo Jima Quilt

Grief Tree

Modern Meets Modern www.internationalquiltmuseum.org/exhibition/modern-meets-modern

Double Edged Love

Double Edged Love description

Freemont Nebraska

Country Traditions Shop www.countrytraditionsonline.com

Scott Flanagan on Quilt & Tell https://www.quiltingdaily.com/man-with-plan-podcast/

Hamilton, MO

Plan Your Visit https://visitmsqc.com/

Missouri Star Quilt Company www.missouriquiltco.com

Lori and Angie in the Rain

2-Minutes of Kindness

Paper Pattern Play by Lotta Jansdotter

Everyday Style by Lotta Jansdotter

Call to Action—For the next two weeks, your mission, if you choose to take it, is to reach out to a quilting friend you haven’t talked to in a while. Call, send a text or email, mail a card or a book to them and let them know that you are thinking of them.

