Skill-Builder Quilt Block: Trying Out ‘Feathered’ Patchwork

There are so many bucket list quilts that I have, and many of them are a little…daunting. (A Mariner’s Compass quilt? One day… A Lone Star? Yes, please, as soon as I have the skills.) Read on to learn more about this skill-builder quilt block.

One of those daunting quilts is a Feathered Star, and it occurred to me that this Lady of the Lake quilt block—which is a free quilt block pattern—is an excellent starter block for some of those skills. (To watch a video of this quilt, check out the Lady of the Lake Free Quilt Block in the 150 Free Quilt Blocks Treasury!)

Lady of the Lake quilt block (named after a steamboat that navigated the Great Lakes in the 1800s, or so I am told) featured a frame of Triangle Squares. Excellent practice for a Feather Star quilt!

The frame of Triangle Squares (or Half-Square Triangles, if you prefer that term!) creates a feathered effect, in the same manner most feathered stars. Creating this simpler quilt block taught me quite a bit that will be useful later.

Chain Piecing

I used the Quick Pieced Triangle Square technique, so that I could get two Triangle Squares at a time, and I found that chain piecing was an efficient way to sew and stay organized. With chain piecing, you simply feed all units under the foot, sewing without cutting between units, so there is a little chain of thread holding them together. This actually helps you save thread, too! If you use the automated thread cutter function, or pull the unit out and snip the thread on the thread cutter on the side of your machine, you tend to have longer tails.

Here, I’m chaining the pieces together as I sew. (The creative icon 2’s projection lighting helps with alignment, too.)

Seam Management

Nesting seams—pressing them so the seams of two units align and “lock” in place—is an excellent technique to master for something this complex. I used pins at key intersections to hold the units in place.

Pressing your seams to ensure they nest at key intersections, and then pinning helps create an accurate end block.

It’s also wise to sew with the less “seam intensive” unit on bottom so it feeds through better… although with some quilt blocks, that’s just not possible! The machine I used is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF, which has an integrated walking foot, which helps with seam management; if your machine has a walking foot, that presser foot can help feed the two layers together evenly.

Use your machine’s integrated even feed or a walking foot to ease heavily seamed units together.

This many seams will often result in more stretch in the finished unit, so press, starch, and handle with care so you don’t stretch it out of alignment!

Precise Measuring

I found that I needed to trim a few of my Triangle Squares, because I was too impatient when I cut and sewed. With all of the seams in a feathered frame like this, even being 1/8” of an inch off can really impact the fit of that frame later on!

Precision is the name of the game for heavily seamed blocks!

Directionality

Because of the slight directional print in my light blue fabric, the Quick Pieced Triangle Squares method meant the stripe of the fabric was sometime horizontal and sometimes vertical. I could have figured it out with a little more careful strategizing, but while patience is a virtue, it’s clearly not one of mine! I could have unpicked this, sewed extra Triangle Squares to mix-and-match, or gone with a non-directional print… Or I could choose not to care!

A good lesson to learn, though, in preparing for a Feathered Star. For that, I’ll definitely opt for a non-directional print.

Is it a problem that the light blue lines are horizontal in some Triangle Squares, and vertical in others? No, not really… But it’s still going to bug me every time I look at it!

Please share your Lady of the Lake quilt blocks with us in the comments and as always, Happy Sewing!

