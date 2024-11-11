Slice of Life Reader Challenge

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Announcing Our Latest Reader Challenge

Our latest reader’s challenge, ‘Slice of Life,’ gives you the freedom to create anything your heart desires in an art quilt. Whether it’s a pet, a food, a friend, a book, or whatever you wish. How would you interpret this theme?

Create an art quilt that depicts a slice of your life that is meaningful to you in a vertical 6″ x 12″ format.

This is an opportunity to challenge yourself and show off your art quilting skills. We value your creativity so show us your artwork! Be bold, be brave.

Rules

1 Create a 6″ x 12″ art quilt in portrait orientation based on the theme Slice of Life. The quilt should capture your interpretation of the theme using your favorite techniques, materials, subject matter, and colors. Embellishments, if used, must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the quilt. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. 2 Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. 3 To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all four of the edges, and one of a detail—by February 7, 2025 to [email protected] with ‘Slice of Life’ in the subject line. Include in the email your name, city/state/country (if not U.S.), email address, title of the quilt, and a statement about your quilt’s story—no longer than 150 words, please—plus the materials and techniques you used to create it and how it was quilted. 4 You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must include everything noted in Rule 3 and be in an individual email. 5 To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips 6 On February 12, 2025 we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/slice-of-life-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. 7 If you are a finalist: Put your name and contact information on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your Slice of Life quilt until August 2025. Your artwork will then be returned to you. 8 Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by March 7, 2025.

NOTE: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!