Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
There's a spooky Halloween sale afoot! Use code MYSTERY to see your discount in the cart > >
ARTICLES Articles 3 min read

Small Halloween Quilt Patterns to Make Your Holiday Hauntingly Happy

Quilting Daily
0 Comments
Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here.

These days, it’s fairly easy to spot the telltale signs of Halloween while you’re out and about. The grocery stores have bins full of gourds, pretty much every food or drink comes in pumpkin spice flavor, and candy corn is everywhere! So, as All Hallows’ Eve draws nearer, we’ve decided to highlight a few of our favorite small halloween quilt patterns that are just like the holiday; scary and sweet.

A Cat Fright Sight by Jean Devereux

This fa-boo-lous quilt by Jean Devereux is the perfect way to say “Happy Halloween!” Greet your friends and family with this primitive-looking mini quilt — it’s the cat’s meow. You can purchase the kitty and pumpkin buttons or cut the shapes from fabric and appliqué them in place.

small halloween quilt patterns
A Cat Fright Sight by Jean Devereux

Pile O’ Pumpkins from Quilting Celebrations Fall 2013

This Pile O’ Pumpkins pattern from from Quilting Celebrations Fall 2013 as absolutely eerie-sistible! Featuring easy to appliqué pumpkin pals, this wall hanging is sure to be the life of any Halloween party. Just look at those toothy grins! What’s not to love?

Pile O’ Pumpkins from Quilting Celebrations Fall 2013

Ghosts and Stars Placemat by Patrick Lose

Happy haunters dance among the stars in a Halloween sky placemat that kids and adults alike will love. So don’t wait — decorate your Halloween table with Ghosts and Stars Placemats by Patrick Lose! These appliquéd ghost and stars on a purple background placemats are sure to make your holiday season magical.

Ghosts and Stars Placemat by Patrick Lose

Any Witch Way by Marilyn Lidstrom Larson

These witches are anything but scary on this 24″ x 24″ wall quilt! Their hats entwine in the friendliest way at the quilt center. And the easy fusible appliqué features matching blanket stitching — how bewitching! We guarantee this quilt will quickly become one of your favorite pieces of Halloween décor.

Any Witch Way by Marilyn Lidstrom Larson

The Raven Pillow by Patrick Lose

This hauntingly adorable pattern originally featured in Quilting Celebrations Fall 2014 issue is exactly what you need to decorate your home this Halloween! It’s a creepy yet cute statement piece that will brighten up any room. And of course this pillow is a definite must for any Edgar Allen Poe fans!

The Raven Pillow by Patrick Lose

Spooky Spider Door Hanger by Charisma Horton

Make a spooky door hanger just in time for Halloween! You’ll love the cute creepy critters and easy techniques used to make them. Hang it on your door to welcome all the trick-or-treaters to your porch! Complete with pumpkins, ghosts and spiders, it’s the perfect quilt for Halloween. Hang it on your door to welcome trick-or-treaters to your candy bowl!

Spooky Spider Door Hanger by Charisma Horton

Haunted Geese by Jen Daly

Get spooky with this festive Halloween quilt pattern! Black and orange printed fabrics make this lovely quilt fit for the fall season and easy Flying Geese give it an interesting geometric flair. You’ll love how small and versatile this quilt is. Decorate your tables, walls or pillows with this spooky quilt and enjoy how easy it is to make!

Haunted Geese by Jen Daly

Happy Haunting Pennant Garland by Patrick Lose

Everyone is sure to love the Happy Haunting Pennant Garland created by Patrick Lose! Originally featured in the Quilting Celebrations Fall 2012 issue, this garland is the perfect decoration for your Halloween celebrations. Bold letters appliquéd on cheery colors exclaim a seasonal sentiment in this fabulous festoon!

Happy Haunting Pennant Garland by Patrick Lose

Creepy Kitty Table Topper

Calling all cat lovers! This simple and speedy fused appliqué centerpiece is the perfect decoration for a spooky soirée. And you’ve just got to adore the bewitchingly beautiful stars on this table topper, too! Whether you use this for a big Halloween party or just for family meals during the season, it’s sure to brighten up any table.

Creepy Kitty Table Topper

More Fun, Small Projects

Still craving more small Halloween projects to spice up your season? Then be sure to check out our eBook, 8 Spooky & Sweet Halloween Sewing Projects! This collection features ghoulishly delightful projects handpicked by the editors of Quilting Arts Magazine. Whether you’re making holiday crafts for yourself or home décor for a friend, this collection is perfect for adding Autumn cheer to any home.

small halloween quilt patterns
8 Spooky & Sweet Halloween Sewing Projects

How Will You Celebrate Halloween?

Have these small halloween quilt patterns made you excited for Halloween? We sure are! And these frightfully festive small quilting projects will certainly help get you in a hauntingly happy mood. How do you plan on celebrating the season? Will you be making any of these projects? We want to know! Share your plans for projects and more with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks

how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Color Play! with Gigi Levsen
by Quilting Daily

Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Register