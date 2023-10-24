These days, it’s fairly easy to spot the telltale signs of Halloween while you’re out and about. The grocery stores have bins full of gourds, pretty much every food or drink comes in pumpkin spice flavor, and candy corn is everywhere! So, as All Hallows’ Eve draws nearer, we’ve decided to highlight a few of our favorite small halloween quilt patterns that are just like the holiday; scary and sweet.

A Cat Fright Sight by Jean Devereux

This fa-boo-lous quilt by Jean Devereux is the perfect way to say “Happy Halloween!” Greet your friends and family with this primitive-looking mini quilt — it’s the cat’s meow. You can purchase the kitty and pumpkin buttons or cut the shapes from fabric and appliqué them in place.

Pile O’ Pumpkins from Quilting Celebrations Fall 2013

This Pile O’ Pumpkins pattern from from Quilting Celebrations Fall 2013 as absolutely eerie-sistible! Featuring easy to appliqué pumpkin pals, this wall hanging is sure to be the life of any Halloween party. Just look at those toothy grins! What’s not to love?

Ghosts and Stars Placemat by Patrick Lose

Happy haunters dance among the stars in a Halloween sky placemat that kids and adults alike will love. So don’t wait — decorate your Halloween table with Ghosts and Stars Placemats by Patrick Lose! These appliquéd ghost and stars on a purple background placemats are sure to make your holiday season magical.

Any Witch Way by Marilyn Lidstrom Larson

These witches are anything but scary on this 24″ x 24″ wall quilt! Their hats entwine in the friendliest way at the quilt center. And the easy fusible appliqué features matching blanket stitching — how bewitching! We guarantee this quilt will quickly become one of your favorite pieces of Halloween décor.

The Raven Pillow by Patrick Lose

This hauntingly adorable pattern originally featured in Quilting Celebrations Fall 2014 issue is exactly what you need to decorate your home this Halloween! It’s a creepy yet cute statement piece that will brighten up any room. And of course this pillow is a definite must for any Edgar Allen Poe fans!

Spooky Spider Door Hanger by Charisma Horton

Make a spooky door hanger just in time for Halloween! You’ll love the cute creepy critters and easy techniques used to make them. Hang it on your door to welcome all the trick-or-treaters to your porch! Complete with pumpkins, ghosts and spiders, it’s the perfect quilt for Halloween. Hang it on your door to welcome trick-or-treaters to your candy bowl!

Haunted Geese by Jen Daly

Get spooky with this festive Halloween quilt pattern! Black and orange printed fabrics make this lovely quilt fit for the fall season and easy Flying Geese give it an interesting geometric flair. You’ll love how small and versatile this quilt is. Decorate your tables, walls or pillows with this spooky quilt and enjoy how easy it is to make!

Happy Haunting Pennant Garland by Patrick Lose

Everyone is sure to love the Happy Haunting Pennant Garland created by Patrick Lose! Originally featured in the Quilting Celebrations Fall 2012 issue, this garland is the perfect decoration for your Halloween celebrations. Bold letters appliquéd on cheery colors exclaim a seasonal sentiment in this fabulous festoon!

Creepy Kitty Table Topper

Calling all cat lovers! This simple and speedy fused appliqué centerpiece is the perfect decoration for a spooky soirée. And you’ve just got to adore the bewitchingly beautiful stars on this table topper, too! Whether you use this for a big Halloween party or just for family meals during the season, it’s sure to brighten up any table.

More Fun, Small Projects

Still craving more small Halloween projects to spice up your season? Then be sure to check out our eBook, 8 Spooky & Sweet Halloween Sewing Projects! This collection features ghoulishly delightful projects handpicked by the editors of Quilting Arts Magazine. Whether you’re making holiday crafts for yourself or home décor for a friend, this collection is perfect for adding Autumn cheer to any home.

How Will You Celebrate Halloween?

Have these small halloween quilt patterns made you excited for Halloween? We sure are! And these frightfully festive small quilting projects will certainly help get you in a hauntingly happy mood. How do you plan on celebrating the season? Will you be making any of these projects? We want to know! Share your plans for projects and more with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.