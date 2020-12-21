Sneak Peek Week Follow Up: Electric Quilt Company

|Sponsored| Last week on the Fons and Porter Facebook page, we gave you the inside scoop on something that we’re really excited about – Electric Quilt’s release of the third edition of Barbara Brackman’s Encyclopedia of Pieced Quilt Patterns!

The first edition published in 1979 and the second edition in 1993, 27 years later, Electric Quilt Company has published the third edition of Barbara Brackman’s Encyclopedia of Pieced Quilt Patterns.

An encyclopedia of more than 4000 quilt blocks. Nothing like this existed until Barbara Brackman started this in the 1960’s with a pencil and a stack of index cards.

In full color along with 161 new blocks, the third edition features lined drawings as well as full color illustrations which makes it so much easier to picture the blocks. It is an absolutely beautiful book with magnificent full-blown photos. In addition, there are all kinds of other sample blocks sewn for the book, sprinkled throughout. Because after all, seeing a diagram is one thing, but seeing a block stitched out is another.

Lori Baker, acquisitions editor for Golden Peak Media, reviews and outlines the newest edition and her excitement is palpable. She tells a story of how she acquired her own Brackman for Christmas from her husband, Bake, as well as a special story about why she needed this book to complete some very special quilts.

We hope you enjoy digging into this sneak peek as much as we enjoyed digging into the immaculate publication. You will be absolutely inspired by this patchwork tradition.

Happy quilting!