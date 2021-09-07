So Many Home Décor Projects in One Workshop!

Do you have some rooms in your home that need a fresh new look? In the Creative Quilting for Home Décor online course, instructor Kate Colleran will show you how to make quilted pieces that will brighten up any room in your home.

Creative Quilting for Home Décor with Kate Colleran Online Interactive Workshop Starts 10/1/21

Kate will demonstrate how to create:

Quilted pillows

Table runners

Table toppers

Placemats

Just a few of the great home décor project from Kate’s workshop.

Kate will show you how to customize and coordinate all of the above to work perfectly in your space.

Throughout the course, she’ll share a variety of her favorite techniques for creating:

Flying geese

Working with hexagons

Paper piecing tips

Some variations for borders and bindings.

Then you can choose the method or methods, that work for you.

Kate shares so many paper piecing tips and shows how to create this beautiful table runner.

Keep your home fresh and inviting by enrolling now in Creative Quilting for Home Décor.

Kate shares her techniques for flying geese to make these great pillows!

In this video from the workshop, Kate shares her tips for redesigning and resizing blocks to create a wall hanging or table runner.

Register today for the Creative Quilting for Home Décor workshop! The workshop runs from 10/1/2021 to 10/29/2021. Registration ends on 10/15/2021. Register early and save $10 with code: HOME10– expires 10/01/21.

