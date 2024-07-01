Spring-Cleaning Our Way Through 150 Free Quilt Blocks

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Join Vanessa and the Quilting Daily team as they create and share 150 free quilt blocks over the coming months. One new free quilt block video per month.

For quilters, spring cleaning often means cleaning up your sewing space and organizing your stash. And by “cleaning up” and “organizing,” I mean revisiting half-completed projects and re-discovering fabulous fabrics, thereby being inspired to create a bigger, more glorious mess.

Sure, I’m organizing my stash. Chain-piecing Triangle Squares is absolutely a way of organizing fabric, right? (Also, I’m learning to use the projected grid on the creative icon 2 to gauge my seam allowance, so building my machine skills…

Here at Quilting Daily, we’ve been doing a little spring cleaning as well. We’re all pitching in and reviewing the articles and patterns on our website, giving them a polish, looking for missing links, that kind of thing. And like organizing one’s stash, there are all kinds of treasures worth re-discovering. And in my case, being distracted by those treasures!

I recently started digging into our treasury of free quilt blocks. More than 150 FREE quit block patterns from the McCall’s Quilting archives, just sitting on our website. As a video producer and a quilter, I was inspired to make videos for these blocks—my version of a bigger, more glorious mess!

Digging into our stash of free content to make new, fun projects!

I asked Gigi Levsen, editor of McCall’s Quilting and arguably one of the most experienced, precise quilters on staff, to help create videos for some of these blocks. (I adore the color options she runs in the magazine; her fabric selections are always a joy.)

Gigi re-interpreted the original yellow-and-blue, three-color block to feature five fabrics, incorporating a charming fussy-cut print in the center. (Check out the fabric list below for amounts.)

We’ve decided to release one video a month.

And for extra fun, we broke out the creative icon 2 from PFAFF that we normally use on the set of Love of Quilting TV. (Shhh, don’t tell Sara Gallegos and Angela Huffman!)

Angela Huffman and Sara Gallegos on the set of Love of Quilting TV, with the creative icon 2… Which we’re using for these videos. (SO. MUCH. FUN.)

So on June 25, we launched the first video, Double Windmill quilt block, starring fabrics from Gigi’s stash (perhaps she was also spring cleaning?) and the oh-so-fancy creative icon 2.

Our first video is the Double Windmill quilt block, which features a snazzy partial seam.

This darling little quilt block (which finishes 10” x 10”) features a partial seam, which Gigi shows you how to do. You’ll also see how she cuts her patches, centers her pieces, and presses her seams.

We hope you enjoy these videos, and are inspired to try out these blocks—and create your own big, glorious mess!

For Gigi’s Colorway, cut the following:

Light green

One 4 ¾” square

Dark Green

Two 4 ⅝” squares

Black print

One 4 ¾” square

One strip 2 ¼” x 15”, subcut four Template A

Green-and-pink print

Two 4 ⅜” squares

Focal print

One square 2 ¼”

