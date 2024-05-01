Spring Fling Fabric Favorites

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Who’s ready for spring? Here in Golden, Colo., at the home of Quilting Daily, the weather this week has been delightfully sunny and warm—get out and take a walk, ride your bike, just get outdoors type of weather. The downside is that it’s one of several false springs we experience every year. We have several before “real” spring arrives, each separated by crazy snowstorms and whatever else Mother Nature decides to throw our way. There’s a reason why we don’t plant anything outside until at least Mother’s Day.

So, to keep the spring vibes going when the snow starts to fly again (and it will!), I found some amazing spring-inspired fabrics for my upcoming quilt projects. New fabric always makes me feel better. Whether it’s already spring where you are or you are enjoying false spring like us, I hope you find something you like, too!

Spring Gardens

Bursting with gorgeous spring florals, gingham, and dots, Spring Gardens by My Mind’s Eye from Riley Blake Designs is a veritable bouquet of fabrics sure to brighten your mood.



Spring Gardens by My Mind’s Eye from Riley Blake Designs.

Spring Brook

Spring Brook by Corey Yoder from Moda Fabrics has a unique color palette, with yellows and grays mixed in with your typical spring greens,making it really appealing. A variety of prints and tonals make this collection versatile for almost any project.



Spring Brook by Corey Yoder from Moda Fabrics.

Flowerhouse Sara

Count on Debbie Beaves to provide a great floral-inspired fabric line like this one from Robert Kaufman. This Flowerhouse Sara collection has six beautiful prints in a variety of colorways. I can’t wait to see the border print in action.



Flowerhouse Sara collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics; designed by Debbie Beaves.

FreeSpirit

Spring fabric doesn’t have to mean soft colors. Check out these fabulous floral designs from FreeSpirit. Designed by Kaffe Fassett, Brandon Mably, and Philip Jacobs, the rich jewel tones will bring most anyone out of those winter doldrums.

Hello Daisy

Connecting Threads has this lovely collection, Hello Daisy, which is made using its special 100% cotton LUXE base cloth—luxurious! The bright colors will get me through spring and into summer.



Hello Daisy designed and manufactured by Connecting Threads.

Now that my shopping is complete, it’s time to get to work. I hope you are as inspired as I am, and I can’t wait to see what you are making this spring. Share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. And, as always, happy quilting!

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

