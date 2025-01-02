✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Starting off a new year in a beautifully organized quilting studio can be a dream for many quilters—and the right products can help make it a reality. From clever storage solutions to efficient workstations, organizing your space can reduce clutter, spark creativity, and make quilting time more enjoyable. In Fon’s & Porter’s Quick + Easy Winter 2025 issue, we asked our savvy staff to share their favorite products to help you transform your sewing space into an organized haven for creativity. Keep reading for our tried and true staff recommendations for an organized quilting studio.

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Our Tried & True Picks

No matter the size of your quilting space, a little organization can go a long way in keeping your creativity flowing. So, clear the clutter, embrace the calm, and get back to what you love most—quilting!

Do you have a favorite product or clever tip for organizing your quilting space? Share it with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below. We'd love to hear what works for you!

