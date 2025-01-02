Shopping Cart

Staff Recommendations for an Organized Quilting Studio

Eileen Fowler
Starting off a new year in a beautifully organized quilting studio can be a dream for many quilters—and the right products can help make it a reality. From clever storage solutions to efficient workstations, organizing your space can reduce clutter, spark creativity, and make quilting time more enjoyable. In Fon’s & Porter’s Quick + Easy Winter 2025 issue, we asked our savvy staff to share their favorite products to help you transform your sewing space into an organized haven for creativity. Keep reading for our tried and true staff recommendations for an organized quilting studio.

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Fon’s & Porters Quick + Easy Quilts’s Winter 2025 issue.

Our Tried & True Picks

1

JONAXEL Storage

The JONAXEL storage solution from IKEA is a versatile choice for anyone looking to organize clutter-prone areas effectively. The modular design allows for customizable combinations, making it adaptable to a variety of spaces—including areas where humidity is a concern. The airy, open design promotes visibility and access, helping you to spot and grab what you need. This sturdy, practical storage option can turn underutilized space into an organized, functional asset.

“My lightweight wire shelf unit from IKEA can hold lots of fabric cuts of different sizes, and it’s easy to see what I have at a glance. I use a cardboard template to fold my fabric pieces into uniform shapes and sort them by color, collection, or style. With so many shelves available, I can have multiple organization methods, like florals, stripes, woven plaids, precut bundles, etc. I stack them on top of one another, so there’s a lot of storage with a relatively small footprint.” —Gigi Levsen, Editor, McCall’s Quilting

2

Dobures Pegboard Wall Organizer 

The Dobures Pegboard Wall Organizer is a stylish and versatile storage solution perfect for organizing spaces—like craft rooms. This pegboard is durable and capable of supporting up to 20 lbs. when securely mounted. The kit includes a variety of accessories—hooks, a letter holder, storage racks, square containers, and photo clips—allowing you to customize the layout to suit your needs. Installation is straightforward, with options for nail-free mounting. Perfect for keeping your studio shipshape.

“I’ve loved hanging my rulers on the wall with sticky-backed hanging hooks, but over time, the stickiness wears off, and the rulers come crashing down (usually at 4:00 am). I might be due for an upgrade; maybe a pegboard organizer for my birthday? “—Vanessa Lyman, Video Producer, Quilting Daily

3

Transparent Photo Storage Boxes

Transparent Photo Storage Boxes from Novelinks are also ideal for organizing craft items and office essentials. The snap-tight closures securely protect contents while keeping everything in one place. Each set includes six 4″ x 6″ cases. The cases are compact and easy to carry, making them convenient for storing or transporting essential sewing and quilting items.

“One of my favorite practical sewing room tools are the clear, little 4″ x 6” photo storage boxes. They are small, easy to move around my workspace as needed, I can see what’s inside, and they stack tidily when not in use. I have one with everything for hand sewing (needle packets, threader, thimbles, needle pullers), one next to my sewing machine for quick needs (favorite feet, a few bobbins, piecing needles, screwdriver, a few clips, a little brush to clean lint, etc.), one for all my fabric marking tools…you get the idea!”
—Valerie Uland, Editor, Love of Quilting

4

ArtBin 9007AB Super Satchel

ArtBin’s 9007AB Super is a versatile and customizable solution for organizing small art and craft supplies. With six fixed compartments and twelve removable dividers, you can easily adjust the interior layout to accommodate a variety of items. The translucent case is both durable and practical, featuring snap-tight closures to keep contents secure and a sturdy handle for easy carrying. This box measures 15¼” x 14″ x 3½” and can fit into the ArtBin Super Satchel Cube (6855SC) and Rolling Tote (6822AG). It’s the ideal choice for crafters who need a flexible storage option.

“I keep my thread in a clear plastic storage box. It easily stores on its side to save space. The small compartments allow me to sort by color, and the handle makes it easy to grab and go when I am headed to my quilt retreat.”—Denise McKenna, Editorial Director

5

IVAR Cabinet

The IVAR Cabinet from IKEA offers a sleek, sustainable storage solution. The cabinet design incorporates mesh net doors to keep items clean and hidden while adding a modern, industrial touch to the aesthetic. The mesh net is created using a “zero waste” principle, which minimizes waste and enhances recyclability. So, if you’re searching for functional and environmentally-conscious storage for your quilting studio, the IVAR cabinet might be just what you’re looking for.

“I’m a big fan of storage cabinets with multiple functions and options. Recently, I bought an IVAR cabinet from IKEA with black mesh in the doors. Inside, the shelves have ample space for fabric and other notions. The black mesh in the doors provides a little bit of ventilation, so my fabric doesn’t get that musty smell over time. Numerous bins are available at IKEA—if you are inclined to put stuff in bins before putting it away in the cabinet. The height is good, too; I have a small cutting mat on top of mine.”
—Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor, Quilting Arts and QuiltCon Magazine

No matter the size of your quilting space, a little organization can go a long way in keeping your creativity flowing. So, clear the clutter, embrace the calm, and get back to what you love most—quilting!

We hope our staff recommendations for an organized quilting studio inspired you. Do you have a favorite product or clever tip for organizing your quilting space? Share it with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below. We’d love to hear what works for you!

