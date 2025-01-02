Staff Recommendations for an Organized Quilting Studio
Starting off a new year in a beautifully organized quilting studio can be a dream for many quilters—and the right products can help make it a reality. From clever storage solutions to efficient workstations, organizing your space can reduce clutter, spark creativity, and make quilting time more enjoyable. In Fon’s & Porter’s Quick + Easy Winter 2025 issue, we asked our savvy staff to share their favorite products to help you transform your sewing space into an organized haven for creativity. Keep reading for our tried and true staff recommendations for an organized quilting studio.
Our Tried & True Picks
JONAXEL Storage
The JONAXEL storage solution from IKEA is a versatile choice for anyone looking to organize clutter-prone areas effectively. The modular design allows for customizable combinations, making it adaptable to a variety of spaces—including areas where humidity is a concern. The airy, open design promotes visibility and access, helping you to spot and grab what you need. This sturdy, practical storage option can turn underutilized space into an organized, functional asset.
Dobures Pegboard Wall Organizer
The Dobures Pegboard Wall Organizer is a stylish and versatile storage solution perfect for organizing spaces—like craft rooms. This pegboard is durable and capable of supporting up to 20 lbs. when securely mounted. The kit includes a variety of accessories—hooks, a letter holder, storage racks, square containers, and photo clips—allowing you to customize the layout to suit your needs. Installation is straightforward, with options for nail-free mounting. Perfect for keeping your studio shipshape.
Transparent Photo Storage Boxes
Transparent Photo Storage Boxes from Novelinks are also ideal for organizing craft items and office essentials. The snap-tight closures securely protect contents while keeping everything in one place. Each set includes six 4″ x 6″ cases. The cases are compact and easy to carry, making them convenient for storing or transporting essential sewing and quilting items.
ArtBin 9007AB Super Satchel
ArtBin’s 9007AB Super is a versatile and customizable solution for organizing small art and craft supplies. With six fixed compartments and twelve removable dividers, you can easily adjust the interior layout to accommodate a variety of items. The translucent case is both durable and practical, featuring snap-tight closures to keep contents secure and a sturdy handle for easy carrying. This box measures 15¼” x 14″ x 3½” and can fit into the ArtBin Super Satchel Cube (6855SC) and Rolling Tote (6822AG). It’s the ideal choice for crafters who need a flexible storage option.
IVAR Cabinet
The IVAR Cabinet from IKEA offers a sleek, sustainable storage solution. The cabinet design incorporates mesh net doors to keep items clean and hidden while adding a modern, industrial touch to the aesthetic. The mesh net is created using a “zero waste” principle, which minimizes waste and enhances recyclability. So, if you’re searching for functional and environmentally-conscious storage for your quilting studio, the IVAR cabinet might be just what you’re looking for.
No matter the size of your quilting space, a little organization can go a long way in keeping your creativity flowing. So, clear the clutter, embrace the calm, and get back to what you love most—quilting!
We hope our staff recommendations for an organized quilting studio inspired you. Do you have a favorite product or clever tip for organizing your quilting space? Share it with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments below. We’d love to hear what works for you!
