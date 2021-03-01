Stay Creative by Learning Something New

One of the best ways to stay creative during National Craft Month, or anytime really, is to learn something new. Whether it’s a technique within a craft realm that you’re already familiar with, or whether it’s trying your hand at something completely new, making new neural pathways is a wonderful way to jump start your creativity.

Signing up for workshops and video courses is a fantastic way to learn something new. And luckily, at Quilting Daily we have a brilliant and fascinating variety of online quilting workshops taught by the top professionals in the quilting industry just waiting to take your mastery to the next level. Every month we offer a plethora of workshops that take a deep dive into quilting styles and techniques. Here’s what we have lined up for the month of March!

Kristine, one of our editors, recently recounted taking Catherine Redford’s video workshop Walking Foot Quilting: Beyond the Ditch! during a staycation earlier this year in this blog post.

“I spread the lessons out over the week so I could really delve into the techniques and styles of quilting. Every day I spent some time watching the video and practicing the designs and tips. Each lesson built on the skills learned before and it was so satisfying to work at it and feel successful.

Consider giving yourself the gift of this video workshop and take your own staycation. If you don’t have a full week to devote to a class, take what time you have and commit to this skill-building workshop. Like exercising to build muscle, practicing your quilting is the surest way to success and satisfaction. And creating great quilts!”

In addition to workshops, we also have an array of inspiration right at your fingertips with Quilting Daily TV. You can watch 1,000+ hours of expert instruction with 2,400+ quilting episodes and videos including Love of Quilting TV and Quilting Arts TV. Expert instructors on traditional, modern, art, quilt history, and more share their techniques & inspirations! 24/7 access anytime, anywhere.

Vanessa, Producer for Quilting, in the name of creativity and self-care, recently decided to step away from the events of the world and dive into “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” TV and wrote this blog post about it.

“Back in November, for two weeks straight every evening, I made a point of setting my phone in another room, queuing up old episodes of “Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting” TV, and sewing. I felt lighter, and far more relaxed than I had in a long, long time.

With Liz Porter and Marianne Fons chatting in the background, I practiced my freemotion and rulerwork skills on a quilt motif sampler. It was soothing, calming, comforting, but in a way that felt…substantial. I didn’t feel like I was tuning out or hiding from reality or numbing myself with “brain candy.” Rather, it felt more like I was, well, growing.

Every now and then, I’d pause my sewing to watch something closer. Once, it was to study Liz’s technique for cutting strips straight, without the little elbows you sometimes get from cutting folded fabric. (Episode 401 of “Love of Quilting” —Cutting Straight Strips for Easy Pineapple Blocks, if you’re curious. Shot in 2004, and still relevant!)

I leaned into my work, while absorbing all of this advice and these tips. Grateful. Relaxed. Engaged.”

We encourage you to learn something new and dive into fresh creativity, we guarantee that you won’t regret it.