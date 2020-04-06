Stay In, Stay Creative with Carrie Bloomston

Carrie Bloomston’s creative spark can ignite bonfires of creativity! Art teacher, author of The Little Spark: 30 Ways to Ignite Your Creativity with C&T Publishing, and fabric designer with Windham Fabrics, Carrie has been inspiring makers and students for years.

These videos, made to inspire quilters and other artists during social distancing, have an enduring spark to them. Join Carrie as she helps us stay inspired, stay creative, and stay inside!

Visit Carrie Bloomston’s Website, Instagram, or YouTube channel for additional inspiration.

Stay In, Stay Creative with Carrie Bloomson: Video #1—Silver Linings

Even as we are separated from each other, we manage to find ways to connect! Join Carrie Bloomston and be inspired to create your own rainbow hanging, to be a message of hope to anyone passing by on an inspiration hunt!

The hanging in this video was made using Carrie’s fabric collections available from Windham Fabrics. The main square measures approximately 22 x 22; the base rectangle for the message is about 11 x 22. The fluttering strips are about 2-1/2” x 22”. For the rainbow and message, raid your fabric scraps and get busy with a little raw-edge appliqué!

