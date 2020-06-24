Staying Creative, Art Quilting Style | Quilting Arts Podcast Episode 1

Have you ever been lost in deep conversation with your art quilting friends, talking about the things that matter most to you? Things like finding your artistic groove and keeping motivated when the world around you is changing? Listen in to the first “Quilting Arts Podcast” where co-hosts Vivika and Susan invite their friend Lyric Montgomery Kinard to be an Artist in Residence and join their conversation. Lyric shares so much good and practical advice … and this group has positive energy to spare!

Subscribe to the Quilting Arts Podcast

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS

Episode Title: Staying Creative in this Crazy Time

In the first episode of this brand-new podcast, co-hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre share how the show developed from a tiny spark of an idea to a full-blown podcast. It all started while they were at a taping of the PBS show Quilting Arts TV. During lunch, the guests and staff gather for lunch and often talk for an hour or more about art, creativity, their passions for quilting, and the places art quilting has taken them. “Why not share this amazing forum and these fascinating conversations?” they thought. And that’s how the Quilting Arts Podcast was born.

Vivika, Susan, and Lyric are shown together on the set of Quilting Arts TV. They always have a great conversation when they meet, and today’s podcast is no exception!

Do you want to be a fly on the wall and listen in? This first episode is all about how they and Artist in Residence Lyric Montgomery Kinard have stayed creative and motivated in the months of pandemic-required social distancing. Vivika and Lyric have been making Half-square Triangle blocks from scraps, and Susan has been knitting and working on small projects. These things keep their hands and minds busy, but what about their art quilting endeavors? You’ll have to listen in to learn more.

Here are a few tips Lyric shared for keeping your groove and staying creative:

Give yourself a break! Do something other than art quilting. Don’t worry, your motivation will return.

Stay creative. When your inspiration hits and finds your hands busy, you’ll be more in tune with your art and ready to return to the studio.

Repetition helps us deal with stress. Try piecing HSTs or knitting.

Some of the HST blocks Lyric is making from scraps

Artist in Residence Lyric Montgomery Kinard

Artist in Residence Lyric Montgomery Kinard

Lyric Montgomery Kinard is an artist, author, and educator with a mission. She firmly believes that every person is creative in some way, all they need is a little guidance and time to learn. Her goal as an artist is to remind humanity of the strength it possesses. In a world where too often, the images we feed ourselves are full of violence and fear, she strives to both uplift and activate her viewers, asking them to join her in striving to make the world a better place.

“This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.

I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge — even wisdom. Like art.” -Toni Morrison; from The Nation

Susan keeps her hands busy with knitting these days.

References and Further Reading

Learn more about the exhibition curated by Susan and Lyric, A Better World

Other artists mentioned in the podcast:

Susie Monday

Terry Grant

Jennifer Solon

Denyse Schmidt

Subscribe today to the Quilting Arts Podcast!

Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions here.

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS