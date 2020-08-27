Staying Inspired, in the Name of QuiltCon

For the editorial staff at Quilting Arts, knowing that the gorgeous 2020 edition of QuiltCon Magazine would not be seen by as many eyes this year was a little heartbreaking. If you were unable to make it to Austin, we still want you to glean a bit of inspiration from some of the beautiful QuiltCon projects, many of which bring beloved modern artists to mind.

Editor Vivika Hansen DeNegre reminds us in her editor’s letter, “One thing that has evolved over the years is the depth and breadth of artistic exploration— sometimes outside of the quilting genre—experienced by many MQG members. This is a natural progression in the art world: as an artist matures, they push their art by trying something entirely new. Sometimes the exploration is a result of necessity (like Matisse’s paper cut-outs) or maybe just for the love of discovery. No matter the reason, the resulting artwork is fresh because of the catalyst provided by the experience.”

Check out the work of these talented quilters, and take a look at the bottom of the blog for further resources in online art experiences.

Resonance by Cassandra I. Beaver

Quilter’s Statement

“Resonance” uses colorful quilting thread to create a sense of outward movement and reverberation from central points. Thread that coordinates with each fabric creates a blending sensation as the quilting merges the appliquéd circles with each other and the background. This quilt was my first 100 day project that ran from New Year’s Day 2018 to my birthday, which fell on the 100th day of the year.

(hand appliquéd, machine pieced, machine quilted)

Line Drawing Landscape by Irene Roderick

Quilter’s Statement

I am an improvisational quilter and make my quilts through a process I call ‘dancing with the wall.’ This work is entirely intuitive and visceral. I do not know beforehand what is going to happen but create through trial and error, literally dancing between the wall, the cutting mat, the sewing machine, and the iron. For “Line Drawing Landscape,” I was wanting to see if I could create the effect of a line drawing on a quilt.

(machine pieced, improvisational piecing, machine quilted)

Photo Inspiration: Bruges, Belgium–Canal by Ruth A. Rohlfing

Quilter’s Statement

This project interprets a photograph by Al Barry. It was the 2019 challenge of the Erie Street Quilters of Racine, Wisconsin. The minimal design was built and fused strip by strip, using only three or four different widths of black batik. Thanks to Jacquie Gering for her quilting suggestions and book, Walk: Master Machine Quilting with Your Walking Foot.

Inspiration photo by Al Barry of Racine, Wisconsin

(machine appliquéd, machine quilted)

Imperfect Match by Serena Brooks

Quilter’s Statement

I always wanted to make a Double Wedding Ring quilt, but my style is so abstract that it was a challenge to make one with the traditionally perfectly matched arcs. I decided to take a modern twist on the old favorite, with lots of jigs and jags. I’m hopeful that this quilt reflects that there is beauty in the fact that no person, relationship or certainly, wedding, can actually be perfect.

(machine pieced, improvisational piecing, machine quilted)

[Header Image: Reflecting Facades No. 1, by Juli I. Smith]

Order Your Copy of QuiltCon!